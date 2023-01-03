Shreveport had its first homicide of the year on New Year's Day.

Just after 6 p.m. police were called to the 1600 block of Fullerton Street at the Villa Norte Apartments to a possible shooting. Upon arrival, officers located Jeremiah Kelly, 19. Kelly had suffered several gunshot wounds.

Kelly was transported to Ochsner LSU Health but died at 7:06 p.m.

His death remains under investigation by Shreveport Police Department. This shooting marks the first homicide in Caddo Parish for 2023.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Shreveport's first homicide of the year. Here's what you need to know