Shreveport's homicide number increases over the weekend. Here's what you need to know

Over the weekend Shreveport Police Department responded to a shooting that left two men dead.

Just after 4:55 p.m. Aug. 12, police were dispatched to a business in the 1900 block of Centenary Boulevard on reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located Martavious D. Henderson, 18, and Anthony M. Lee, 19, who suffered gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives were called to the scene and an investigation was launched. Police said that all items and evidence were collected from the scene and witnesses were interviewed. The case is still open, and police are asking citizens to report any information on this incident at 318-673-7300 #3.

Or those wishing to remain anonymous should contact Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their mobile app P3Tips.

Hendersons and Lee's death marks the 51st and 52nd homicide in Shreveport for 2023.

