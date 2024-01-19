Shrewsbury adventurer Darren Edwards set for South Pole challenge

A man who was paralysed from the chest down in a climbing accident wants to set a new world record in Antarctica.

Darren Edwards aims to sit-ski almost 207 miles (333 km) in twenty days to reach the South Pole.

The disabled adventurer from Shrewsbury is looking to raise £300,000 for a charity which hopes to find a cure for spinal cord injuries.

The 32-year-old will be supported by three friends during his record-breaking attempt.

Mr Edwards has undertaken a number of challenges since he was paralysed while rock climbing in North Wales in 2016.

The challenges have included crossing Europe's largest ice cap and completing seven marathons over seven days on seven continents.

Currently, the furthest distance travelled by a sit-ski to reach the South Pole is said to be just under 69 miles (111 km).

The former mountaineer and Army reservist wants to change perceptions of disability, while raising money for the charity Wings.

Mr Edwards has previously said he was determined his injury would not define him, and decided to "look forward rather than looking back".

"I've tried to take adversity and turn it into something positive and for me adventure became that kind of saving grace," he said.

"The thing that really kept me mentally strong and physically strong was just trying to challenge what I thought I could achieve with my injury."

His South Pole challenge is set to take place in December 2024.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk