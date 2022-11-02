Shrewsbury CVS worker dies in hit-and-run while walking home; Westborough police find car said to be involved

SHREWSBURY – A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with Saturday night’s fatal hit-and-run crash on Route 9.

Jerry Santiago Jr. has been charged with leaving the scene of personal injury resulting in death and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Shrewsbury police and state police assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the crash that resulted in the death of Ghufran Mutar, 20, of Shrewsbury.

Mutar was crossing Route 9 at the South Street intersection just after 10 p.m. on her way home from work at CVS when she was struck, according to authorities. She was brought to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, where she later died from her injuries.

Officers began searching for the suspect's vehicle, identified as a Dodge Journey, after it left the scene of the crash.

On Monday, Westborough police located the suspected vehicle that had sustained visible damage to the front passenger side, authorities said. Shrewsbury police arrested Santiago Tuesday night.

Santiago is expected to be arraigned in Westborough District Court Wednesday.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: CVS worker dies in hit-and-run on Route 9 in Shrewsbury