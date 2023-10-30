Shrewsbury High robotics mentor arrested on child pornography charges

SHREWSBURY — A Shrewsbury man who serves as a mentor for Shrewsbury High School's robotics team was arrested Monday on charges of possessing and transporting child pornography.

Brian Lingard, 60, was arrested Monday morning and will appear in federal court in Worcester at 3:45 p.m. Monday before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge David H. Hennessy, according to a release from the office of Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy.

The affidavit complaint alleges that Lingard flew from Paris to Boston on Oct. 19. During a customs screening, Lingard was reportedly found to possess images depicting child sexual abuse material on his phone.

The data extracted from the SD card of Lingard's phone allegedly contained 23 images of material depicting minors who appeared to be under 10 years old.

At least two images depicted minors who had previously been identified by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children as child sexual abuse victims, according to the U.S. attorney's office.

In addition, the SD card reportedly contained multiple images of fully clothed underage girls who appeared to be at a school, and a study of the photos' metadata revealed some photos had been taken at Shrewsbury High School.

The images appeared to have been taken without the girls' knowledge and allegedly focused on their buttocks, according to the U.S. attorney's office.

The affidavit also states a subsequent search of Lingard's residence unearthed devices with an additional collection of alleged material depicting child sexual abuse.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Shrewsbury High School robotics mentor Brian Lingard child porn charge