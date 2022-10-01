Shrewsbury nurse completes kick-scooter challenge for father

April Napala finished her cross-England scooter challenge on Friday at the North Sea in Tynemouth

A nurse has used a scooter to cross the width of England to raise money for her father's cancer treatment in the Philippines.

April Napala, from Shrewsbury, said it was a "glorious sight" for her and her boyfriend Jason Nelson when they saw the North Sea.

The pair started in Workington, Cumbria, on 24 September and finished in Tynemouth on Friday.

"Both of us were so close to pure exhaustion," she said after the end.

"Our legs were giving way and held no strength, we were relying on each other's resolve and pushed on - till we saw the sea," Ms Napala said in a post on Facebook.

The pair ended their 200km (124 mile) journey by dipping the front wheels of their scooters in the North Sea.

April and her boyfriend Jason Nelson used kick-scooters for the challenge

Ms Napala, who works at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Mr Nelson used kick-scooters for the journey, which look like mountain bikes but without the seat.

Her father is undergoing treatment for stage four colon cancer and they want to raise £5,000 so he can undergo a delicate procedure in Manila to remove a tumour in his liver.

The Philippines, where Ms Napala's family live, only has private healthcare provision.

On their GoFundMe page, the couple have reached £4,600 from their efforts.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk