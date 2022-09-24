Shrewsbury nurse's kick-scooter challenge for dad

A nurse will use a scooter to cross the width of England to raise money for her father's cancer treatment in the Philippines.

April Napala from Shrewsbury and her boyfriend Jason Nelson will travel from Workington in Cumbria to Tynemouth in Newcastle.

Ms Napala's father is undergoing treatment for stage four colon cancer.

"It is going to be a tough and long journey but that's how it has been for my dad," she said.

Ms Napala works at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and said the pair would be using kick-scooters, which look like mountain bikes but without the seat.

"We knew we couldn't walk that distance, my partner hurt his knee on a previous cycling trip... so he had a crazy idea and said 'how about scooting'," the nurse explained.

The couple tested out the scooters around their neighbourhood and Ms Napala said "we had a few stares and laughs".

They aim to raise £5,000 so Ms Napala's father can undergo a delicate procedure in Manila, the capital of the Philippines, to remove a tumour in his liver.

'We aren't giving up'

The Philippines, where Ms Napala's family live, has only private healthcare provision.

"My sister and I have been funding his healthcare journey... we have been getting loans and maxing out credit cards," Ms Napala said.

"But we aren't giving up."

The couple aim to complete the 200km challenge in six days, with the first stretch of the journey estimated to take about six or seven hours.

Ms Napala's father is said to be in "good spirits"

"We have set up a 'clothes relay' for each place we are staying in," Ms Napala said.

To relieve a luggage burden, each hotel has been sent a food and clothes package in advance that the couple will be able to access when they arrive at each destination.

A GoFundMe page has been set up, where the couple are already over half way with their fundraising target.

