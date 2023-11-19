Shrewsbury: One hurt, one arrested in stabbing at house

The stabbing happened at a house on Holgate Drive in Shrewsbury

A man has been arrested following a stabbing at a house in Shrewsbury.

West Mercia Police was called to Holgate Drive at around 08.50 GMT.

A man in his 30s was found with a serious wound to his torso and airlifted to hospital in a condition not believed to be life-threatening.

A 32-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and remains in police custody while investigations continue.

Insp Gordon Kaye said it was an isolated incident and there was "no further threat to the public".

"While we continue with our investigation, there will be a police presence at the scene," he added.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk