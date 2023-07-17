Shrewsbury PD seeking help in identifying suspect involved in theft and larceny cases

Shrewsbury Police are seeking the publics help in identifying suspects involved in theft and larceny cases.

Police are currently investigating multiple identity theft and larceny cases that occurred at UniBank and Rockland Trust.

Multiple incidents have occurred in the Town of Shrewsbury, police say. An unidentified male suspect has reached other Towns and Cities in Massachusetts including Worcester, Milford, Grafton, Quincy, and Braintree.

The suspect is observed wearing the same baby blue long-sleeve shirt, and aqua blue scaly cap with sunglasses on top during each incident.

The suspect has a fake Connecticut Driver’s License, according to police.

Police are asking anyone with information on this individual to contact Detective Christopher Abbascia at cabbascia@pd.shrewsburyma.gov or call (508)841-8485.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

