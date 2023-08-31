Shrewsbury police: Man bit police officer investigating case of stolen Jet Skis

SHREWSBURY - Police have charged a Millbury man with assaulting police officers who were investigating a report of stolen Jet Skis, and biting one of the officers as they attempted to restrain him on a boat.

The Shrewsbury police said they received a call after 2 a.m. Sunday from a Worcester resident reporting that two Jet Skis had been stolen from his dock on Lake Quinsigamond.

The person reported that he saw someone near Norcross Point in Shrewsbury on a boat, with the stolen watercraft vehicles tied to the side, according to a news release from the Shrewsbury police.

Two Shrewsbury officers launched the town's police boat to search for the suspect, and located a man on a boat between Bay View Drive and Canna Drive, the release said.

When the two officers approached the man, the release said, he began yelling at the officers and ordered a dog on board to attack them. The officers attempted to use a stun gun, but the suspect gained control of it and attacked the officer with it, police said.

Police added that he pointed another object and officer, claiming falsely that it was a gun, and that he bit an officer before being taken into custody.

One officer was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester for evaluation.

Lukasz Knutelski, 45, of Millbury, is facing charges of operating under the influence of liquor (boat), attempt to disarm a police officer, aggravated assault, four counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery on a police officer, and resisting arrest.

The Worcester Police Department is handling the investigation of the stolen Jet Skis, the Shrewsbury police said.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Shrewsbury police say man bit officer on Lake Quinsigamond