Shrewsbury police: Officers saved man trapped in mud and water at Flint Pond

Four Shrewsbury police officers saved a man from drowning in Flint Pond on Monday morning, according to a statement from the Police Department.

Around 11:40 a.m. Monday, police responded to a report of a man trapped in the mud at Flint Pond. It was reported that the man was sinking rapidly and at risk of drowning, according to police.

The man was approximately 50 feet offshore from the Flint Pond boat ramp.

Officer Alex Desimone arrived first and entered the pond with with a ResQ Disc, a device affixed with a rope.

After wading about 35 feet offshore, Desimone threw the ResQ Disc to the man while officers Dillon Zona and Tyler Vlass, and Sgt. Mark Sklut, helped to pull him free of the mud and toward the shore.

At the time of his rescue, the man, whom police did not identify, was up to his neck in the water and the mud.

The Shrewsbury Fire Department assisted with rescue.

The victim was evaluated by paramedics on the scene and released.

