Shrewsbury police warning residents to lock doors after multiple car break-ins

Shrewsbury police are warning residents to lock doors after multiple car break-ins were reported.

According to police, on Saturday, June 24, around 7:15 a.m. Shrewsbury Police began receiving reports of multiple motor vehicle break-ins.

A total of 6 calls were reported as well as one home break-in. The calls all came from the Avon Avenue and Phillips Avenue area.

Police are reminding all residents to keep home and vehicle doors locked at all times, and if you see anything suspicious, to please call 911.

This investigation into the break-ins remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information regarding these crimes is asked to contact Detective Kyle Amato at 508-841-8457.

Residents who live in this area who have security cameras are being asked to review footage from the overnight hours of Friday night (6/23) into Saturday morning (6/24), and if you observe anything suspicious, to contact police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW