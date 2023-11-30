Shrewsbury U.S. Senate campaign seeks to redo how Democrats approach politics

Nov. 30—MORGANTOWN — Growing up in Louisiana, Danielle Walker remembers her grandmother making red beans and rice on Wednesday nights.

The meal was designed to feed her family through Sunday, when the family would get together once again and partake in each other's company as they shared a plate together. Red beans and rice is a working person's meal, she said, simple but hardy and enough to fill everyone's stomach.

On Wednesday night Walker fed the same meal her grandmother made to those who showed up to Zach Shrewsbury's campaign for U.S. Senate launch event at 123 Pleasant Street in Morgantown.

Walker, a former member of the West Virginia House of Delegates, was onsite to help bring Shrewsbury's message to Morgantown. The meal itself was a reflection of the values that Shrewsbury's campaign stands for and set the table, and stage, for Shrewsbury's entrance to the senate race.

"Zach's campaign is about unifying West Virginia," she said. "Regardless of their class, regardless of their jobs or house or unhoused, substance use disorder or not, this campaign is inclusive to all. No one will be turned away and every voice will be heard. It's exactly what we need in the U.S. Senate."

Shrewsbury said his campaign intends to focus on working class issues that everyday West Virginians need, which he defined as universal health care, childcare, the addiction crisis, jobs, infrastructure and public transportation.

He offered concrete ideas for tackling some of those issues, for instance, emphasizing recovery instead of prison as a way to tackle the addiction crisis. Doing so would prevent the cyclical doom loop that keeps addicts locked into addiction, he said. Investing in renewable energy and manufacturing jobs to transition away from the state's dependence on coal.

However, what might make Shrewsbury a revolutionary candidate for West Virginia politics might come down to something relatively simple and so textbook that it's been forgotten in Charleston — building a face to face relationship with his constituents.

"People have to actually get in touch, do town halls, go door to door, figure out what people actually need," he said. "That's what I've been doing. I'm very open. People contact me all the time to say what's needed, what they have an issue with and offer advice.

"I can take that and put it on my platform, say, 'Hey, this is going on in West Virginia. Let's do something about it.' Most candidates aren't doing that at all."

Despite the fact that Shrewsbury himself has an extensive resume in community organizing here in the state, he doesn't need to flaunt it. Instead, the supporters who spoke at his event brought their own receipts, burnishing Shrewsbury's credentials as someone who speaks face to face with his community.

That message was juxtaposed against the current leadership in Charleston, which several speakers and members of the audience framed as disconnected from the struggles of everyday West Virginians. It was the background against which Shrewsbury sought to distinguish himself.

Matthew Kolb, a math major at WVU and co-founder of the WVU Student Union, said Shrewsbury could be a game changer for West Virginia Democrats. Although the Shrewsbury team is confident in its chances to win the seat in the general election Kolb said West Virginia is a heavily Republican state.

However, winning the seat isn't what makes the Shrewsbury campaign special, Kolb said. What makes it remarkable is that it has the potential to revamp Democratic politics in the state and move them away from the corporate centrism of Joe Manchin to the working class realities of Shrewsbury. Even in defeat, Shrewsbury could leave a big impact on West Virginia politics.

"If he outperforms Joe Biden in the state of West Virginia, it will be a huge statement about what the Democrats in West Virginia want," Kolb said. "It will tell the Democratic Party of West Virginia if they should stay in this more moderate, conservative realm or if they would perform better if they got along with their progressive wing."

Of course, that all depends on how he does in the election, both the primary and the general. So far he's running unopposed in the primary, but that could change.

Shrewsbury's campaign manager, Brandi Reece, is working hard to ensure Shrewsbury makes it all the way to next November. The campaign is only just getting off the ground, it launched roughly three weeks ago. The campaign is holding launch events throughout the state to build momentum and more importantly, name recognition.

Although Reece said Shrewsbury is widely known due to his organizing, he is not a household name yet. Fundraising is another challenge that they have to tackle as the campaign needs to be frugal with the money it receives.

"He's getting out there," she said. " We have a comms team in place. We have our digital infrastructure plan in place. We have our social media plan in place, we have a fundraiser. We have all the typical things and we'll be adding people as we go along. We're getting ready to start up our volunteer and intern program. But structurally we're doing pretty good."

Reece said the campaign tries to hire in-state only, so the campaign can be by West Virginians for West Virginians.

As far as the challenge that a red state dominated electorate poses for the campaign, Reece pointed out that there is a nuance that reducing the issue to partisan politics misses. West Virginians vote for those that listen to them. Citing the success Sen. Bernie Sanders found in West Virginia during the presidential election, Reece thinks Shrewsbury is perfectly poised to take up that mantle.

West Virginians responded to Sanders' message which reflected the daily concerns of people in the state. What people are ultimately frustrated with in West Virginia's politics are the establishment dynasties that have held onto power for too long and become disconnected from the people that they are intended to serve.

"If you go into these communities, into these hills and hollers and you say, 'Hey, do you know Zach Shrewsbury,' you're gonna find out that people are going to be like, 'yeah, he brought me water. Our town didn't have water. He came and helped me dig out from the flood,'" she said. "Zach will work tirelessly. I've seen him go from the top of the state to the bottom in a single day. I've seen him go stand on picket lines with workers at the top of the state and seven hours later and walk into a Democratic executive committee meeting at the bottom of the state. He just gives all of himself to West Virginia."

