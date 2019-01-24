Is Shreyas Shipping and Logistics Limited (NSE:SHREYAS) Investing Your Capital Efficiently?

Today we’ll look at Shreyas Shipping and Logistics Limited (NSE:SHREYAS) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Shreyas Shipping and Logistics:

0.15 = ₹926m ÷ (₹7.8b – ₹1.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2018.)

Therefore, Shreyas Shipping and Logistics has an ROCE of 15%.

Does Shreyas Shipping and Logistics Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Using our data, we find that Shreyas Shipping and Logistics’s ROCE is meaningfully better than the 1.5% average in the Shipping industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Aside from the industry comparison, Shreyas Shipping and Logistics’s ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. It is possible that there are more rewarding investments out there.

As we can see, Shreyas Shipping and Logistics currently has an ROCE of 15%, less than the 37% it reported 3 years ago. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds.

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. How cyclical is Shreyas Shipping and Logistics? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Shreyas Shipping and Logistics’s ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Shreyas Shipping and Logistics has total liabilities of ₹1.6b and total assets of ₹7.8b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 20% of its total assets. It is good to see a restrained amount of current liabilities, as this limits the effect on ROCE.