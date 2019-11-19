Is Shreyas Shipping and Logistics Limited (NSE:SHREYAS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors?

Could Shreyas Shipping and Logistics Limited (NSE:SHREYAS) be an attractive dividend share to own for the long haul? Investors are often drawn to strong companies with the idea of reinvesting the dividends. If you are hoping to live on your dividends, it's important to be more stringent with your investments than the average punter. Regular readers know we like to apply the same approach to each dividend stock, and we hope you'll find our analysis useful.

With a 1.5% yield and a nine-year payment history, investors probably think Shreyas Shipping and Logistics looks like a reliable dividend stock. A low yield is generally a turn-off, but if the prospects for earnings growth were strong, investors might be pleasantly surprised by the long-term results. There are a few simple ways to reduce the risks of buying Shreyas Shipping and Logistics for its dividend, and we'll go through these below.

NSEI:SHREYAS Historical Dividend Yield, November 19th 2019

Payout ratios

Companies (usually) pay dividends out of their earnings. If a company is paying more than it earns, the dividend might have to be cut. Comparing dividend payments to a company's net profit after tax is a simple way of reality-checking whether a dividend is sustainable. Looking at the data, we can see that 12% of Shreyas Shipping and Logistics's profits were paid out as dividends in the last 12 months. We'd say its dividends are thoroughly covered by earnings.

We also measure dividends paid against a company's levered free cash flow, to see if enough cash was generated to cover the dividend. Shreyas Shipping and Logistics paid out 0.7% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservative and suggests the dividend is sustainable. It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Is Shreyas Shipping and Logistics's Balance Sheet Risky?

As Shreyas Shipping and Logistics has a meaningful amount of debt, we need to check its balance sheet to see if the company might have debt risks. A rough way to check this is with these two simple ratios: a) net debt divided by EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation), and b) net interest cover. Net debt to EBITDA measures total debt load relative to company earnings (lower = less debt), while net interest cover measures the ability to pay interest on the debt (higher = greater ability to pay interest costs). Shreyas Shipping and Logistics has net debt of 2.77 times its EBITDA. Using debt can accelerate business growth, but also increases the risks.

Net interest cover can be calculated by dividing earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) by the company's net interest expense. Interest cover of 2.47 times its interest expense is starting to become a concern for Shreyas Shipping and Logistics, and be aware that lenders may place additional restrictions on the company as well.

Remember, you can always get a snapshot of Shreyas Shipping and Logistics's latest financial position, by checking our visualisation of its financial health.

Dividend Volatility

From the perspective of an income investor who wants to earn dividends for many years, there is not much point buying a stock if its dividend is regularly cut or is not reliable. Looking at the last decade of data, we can see that Shreyas Shipping and Logistics paid its first dividend at least nine years ago. It's good to see that Shreyas Shipping and Logistics has been paying a dividend for a number of years. However, the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, and we're concerned that what has been cut once, could be cut again. During the past nine-year period, the first annual payment was ₹1.00 in 2010, compared to ₹1.20 last year. Dividends per share have grown at approximately 2.0% per year over this time. The growth in dividends has not been linear, but the CAGR is a decent approximation of the rate of change over this time frame.