Shrimp boat capsizes off South Carolina coast with three on board, Coast Guard says

Three people were rescued Thursday after a 35-foot shrimp boat capsized off the coast of South Carolina, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

A different shrimp boat reported the vessel had capsized near Morris Island just before 11 a.m., officials said in a Twitter thread.

Two good Samaritans, the U.S. Coast Guard Southeast and multiple partner agencies responded to the scene. Officials said the three boaters in the water were rescued by a Charleston Metro Marine Unit and no injuries were reported.

They were taken to nearby Shem Creek in Mt. Pleasant, the Coast Guard said.

#BREAKING: All 3 people in the water were recovered by a #Charleston Metro Marine unit with no reported injuries. The survivors were taken to #ShemCreek.

Today is the first day of commercial shrimping season in #SouthCarolina. #PartnerAgencies #NSBW21 pic.twitter.com/8xDc3XyM1R — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) May 27, 2021

Morris Island is accessible only by boat and is the site of a candy cane striped lighthouse that bears the same name. The uninhabited island is close to the Charleston Harbor and Folly Beach, a popular beach destination.

Thursday was the first day of commercial shrimping season in South Carolina, according to the state Department of Natural Resources.

Swimmers struggling in waters off NC rescued by Coast Guard member on beach trip

Fisherman spots large object floating off NC coast — and discovers a swimming bear

Popular shipwreck on Outer Banks to remain awhile longer while its fate is decided