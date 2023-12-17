Shrimp boat sinks in Tampa, spilling diesel fuel into bay; captain missing

Tampa police are searching for the captain of a sunken 63-foot shrimp boat that has leaked thousands of gallons of diesel fuel into the water in northern Hillsborough Bay.

Officers arrived to the 2600 block of Causeway Boulevard, near McKay Bay, before 8 a.m. to find the Miss Jordi underwater. The police department has been unable to locate the captain of the boat, identified as Curtis Lee Cowling.

Police believe Cowling lives on the boat full time, but they don’t know if he was on the boat when it submerged. He was last seen Sunday night around 11 p.m. and is now considered “missing and endangered.”

Dive teams have been unable to enter the water because of the amount of diesel fuel contamination, police said in a media alert. The United States Coast Guard is treating the spill as a hazardous materials incident.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Tampa Police Department with incident response. Anyone who has information about the missing captain, Cowling, is encouraged to contact Tampa police at (813) 231-6130.

This is a breaking story and will be updated with more information.