Shrimp Piccata better next day after night in fridge

Ginna Parsons, Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, Tupelo
Mar. 9—I pulled one of my old cookbooks off the shelf the other day and realized I hadn't looked at it in a while.

Quite a while, in fact. I know this because I'm bad about printing recipes from the internet and sticking them in whatever cookbook I happen to be reading at the time.

In this cookbook, Martha Foose's "Screen Doors and Sweet Tea," I had tucked several pasta recipes from 2009 between the pages. On one piece of paper, there were three recipes: a scallop casserole, a salmon supreme and a shrimp piccata.

I decided to make the one with shrimp, because we haven't made a shrimp dish this year, and I had all the ingredients except the shrimp. (If you've never had capers, they taste a lot like little green olives.)

This was very good and light, and easy. Charlie and I both enjoyed it for supper, but the best part was yet to come.

I refrigerated the leftovers, and the next day, we ate it cold for lunch. It was even better than the night before.

This will be a staple when summer rolls around. I can see making it in advance, then sitting down to a cool shrimp pasta dish for supper, with a glass of crisp white wine.

SHRIMP PICCATA

6 ounces uncooked spaghetti

2 shallots, chopped

1 to 2 tablespoons olive oil

1 pound uncooked medium shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 (3-ounce) jar capers, drained

3 tablespoons lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

Cook spaghetti according to package directions. Meanwhile, in a large nonstick skillet, saute shallots in oil until tender. Add the shrimp, capers, lemon juice and garlic powder; cook and stir for 5 to 6 minutes or until shrimp turn pink.

Drain spaghetti; toss with shrimp mixture. Serves 4.

