Shrimp Piccata better next day after night in fridge

Mar. 9—I pulled one of my old cookbooks off the shelf the other day and realized I hadn't looked at it in a while.

Quite a while, in fact. I know this because I'm bad about printing recipes from the internet and sticking them in whatever cookbook I happen to be reading at the time.

In this cookbook, Martha Foose's "Screen Doors and Sweet Tea," I had tucked several pasta recipes from 2009 between the pages. On one piece of paper, there were three recipes: a scallop casserole, a salmon supreme and a shrimp piccata.

I decided to make the one with shrimp, because we haven't made a shrimp dish this year, and I had all the ingredients except the shrimp. (If you've never had capers, they taste a lot like little green olives.)

This was very good and light, and easy. Charlie and I both enjoyed it for supper, but the best part was yet to come.

I refrigerated the leftovers, and the next day, we ate it cold for lunch. It was even better than the night before.

This will be a staple when summer rolls around. I can see making it in advance, then sitting down to a cool shrimp pasta dish for supper, with a glass of crisp white wine.

SHRIMP PICCATA

6 ounces uncooked spaghetti

2 shallots, chopped

1 to 2 tablespoons olive oil

1 pound uncooked medium shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 (3-ounce) jar capers, drained

3 tablespoons lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

Cook spaghetti according to package directions. Meanwhile, in a large nonstick skillet, saute shallots in oil until tender. Add the shrimp, capers, lemon juice and garlic powder; cook and stir for 5 to 6 minutes or until shrimp turn pink.

Drain spaghetti; toss with shrimp mixture. Serves 4.

ginna.parsons@djournal.com