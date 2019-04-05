How to Shrink Your Carbon Footprint Without Shrinking Your Wallet

Going green may be trendy, but it’s not just a fad. “The climate crisis is intensifying, with eminent scientists warning that our actions over the coming decade will determine how life on Earth will, or will not, prevail,” said Fran Teplitz, executive co-director of business, investing and policy at Green America, an environmental and social justice nonprofit based in Washington, D.C.

The need to address climate change on a grand scale may feel overwhelming, but each of us can take steps to reduce our individual carbon footprint, or the amount of greenhouse gas emissions we cause, both directly and indirectly. Some environmentally-friendly steps, such as installing solar panels, can cost a pretty penny, but Teplitz noted that there are plenty of ways to shrink your carbon footprint at little to no cost.

As an added bonus, taking actions to reduce your carbon footprint can also save you money. Increasing your home’s energy efficiency, such as sealing leaks, adjusting your thermostat and improving insulation can potentially save you over $1,000 annually. Being mindful about using less energy and water lowers your utility bills, so while you help the environment, you’re also helping your wallet.

5 ways to shrink your carbon footprint

Idea #1: Make your home more energy efficient

Taking steps to improve the energy efficiency of your home is key to reducing your carbon footprint, Teplitz said. For starters, don’t use electricity if you don’t actively need it. This means turning off lights in empty rooms, unplugging technology not in use and not charging equipment 24/7, all of which draw on energy, she said. It also helps to adjust your thermostat to use less heating or cooling when you’re not home.

MagnifyMoney, another LendingTree-owned site, has a list of tips to help you reduce your home’s energy usage, but Teplitz recommends paying special attention to your electric bill. “If you’re still getting paper bills, there will often be special coupons to make energy efficiency steps even more affordable,” Teplitz said. If you get your bill online, visit your utility company’s website or call to find out what programs or discounts are available.

Another important step is to improve insulation to reduce wasted heat or air conditioning, Teplitz said. “This can be done at a variety of differently levels, including the most basic of rolling up a towel and putting it at the base of doors where they might be leakage and seepage of hot air into the cold,” she said. She added that plastic sheeting can be stretched over windows for insulation, which is affordable and can be found at any hardware store.

Taking steps to conserve water in the home, like using water-conserving shower heads or toilets, can also help reduce your carbon footprint—and lower your water bills. “It’s all tied to our carbon footprint since we use energy for everything,” Teplitz said.

Idea #2: Change your transportation habits

One of the most obvious ways to make a difference with transportation is to switch from driving to taking public transportation if you can, Teplitz said. Another option is to bike instead of drive. “Not only is that better for all of us in terms of our physical health, but more and more bike share opportunities are coming to the fore,” Teplitz said. “Also, more parking garages for vehicles now have bike storage and more office buildings are making it easier for people who bike in to have a secure place to leave their bikes.”

If giving up driving isn’t an option, Teplitz suggested carpooling when possible, driving the most efficient routes and piggybacking errands to make your driving trips more efficient. You may also want to consider switching to a more energy-efficient car, which has the added benefit of saving you money on gasoline. The Union of Concerned Scientists, a nonprofit that focuses on using science to address global issues, noted that going from a 20 MPG car to a 40 MPG car can save you more than $18,000 over the car’s lifetime.

How you drive can also affect your carbon footprint; check out these tips from CarbonFund.org.

Idea #3: Shop for food locally and in season

Buying food locally can make a tremendous impact on your carbon footprint, Teplitz said. “For some time, we’ve been seeing the rise of the local food movement, supporting the farmers and growers who are closest to home, ensuring they have strong livelihoods and then cutting down on the cost of trucking in all of that produce,” she said.