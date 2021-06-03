Shrinking giants: North Atlantic right whales getting tinier

  • In this Dec. 30, 2010 photo provided by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, a female North Atlantic right whale Catalog #3911 is entangled in fishing gear. By February 2011, she was dead. A study published by the journal Current Biology on Thursday, June 3, 2021, says the hulking giants of the deep, the North Atlantic right whales, are about three feet smaller than they were just 20 years ago. (Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, NOAA Permit #594-1759 via AP)
  • In this Feb. 20, 2010 photo provided by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, a female North Atlantic right whale Catalog #3911, right, swims with another whale. By February 2011, she was dead. A study published by the journal Current Biology on Thursday, June 3, 2021, says the hulking giants of the deep, the North Atlantic right whales, are about three feet smaller than they were just 20 years ago. (Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, NOAA Permit #594-1759 via AP)
1 / 2

Shrinking Whales

In this Dec. 30, 2010 photo provided by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, a female North Atlantic right whale Catalog #3911 is entangled in fishing gear. By February 2011, she was dead. A study published by the journal Current Biology on Thursday, June 3, 2021, says the hulking giants of the deep, the North Atlantic right whales, are about three feet smaller than they were just 20 years ago. (Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, NOAA Permit #594-1759 via AP)
SETH BORENSTEIN
·3 min read

One of the giants of the deep is shrinking before our eyes, a new study says.

The younger generation of critically endangered North Atlantic right whales are on average about three feet (one meter) shorter than whales were 20 years, drone and aircraft data show in a study in Thursday’s journal Current Biology.

Scientists say humans are to blame. Entanglements with fishing gear, collisions with ships and climate change moving their food supply north are combining to stress and shrink these large whales, the study says.

Diminishing size is a threat to the species' overall survival because the whales aren’t having as many offspring. They aren’t big enough to nurse their young or even get pregnant, study authors said.

These marine mammals used to grow to 46 feet (14 meters) on average, but now the younger generation is on track to average not quite 43 feet (13 meters), according to the study.

“This isn’t about ‘short’ right whales, it’s about a physical manifestation of a physiological problem, it’s the chest pain before the heart attack,” said Regina Asmutis-Silvia, executive director of Whale and Dolphin Conservation North America, who wasn’t part of the study. “Ignoring it only leads to an inevitable tragedy, while recognizing and treating it can literally save a life, or in this case, an entire species."

There are only about 356 North Atlantic right whales left, down from 500 in 2010, said study co-author Amy Knowlton, a senior scientist at the New England Aquarium. Other estimates put the population around 400, though researchers agree the population is shrinking.

In the past, scientists and activists have concentrated solely on whale deaths, but now they realize there’s a problem afflicting surviving whales that can still cause populations to further dwindle, said study co-author Michael Moore, marine mammals director at Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute. The authors were able to take pictures of 129 of the right whales and use a computer program to compare them to right whales of similar age 20 years ago.

The issue emerged from a research trip several years ago when Knowlton and others saw a few small whales and a dead one. They figured the small whales were calves, less than a year old, because of their size, but checking showed the whales actually were about two years old. Whale calves normally double in size in two years, said study lead author Joshua Stewart, a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration researcher.

The study authors said the No. 1 issue with smaller right whales is entanglement in fishing gear, especially ropes that have become stronger and harder for whales to shed.

“Over 83% now of the species has been entangled at least once in their lifetime, some as many as eight times,” Knowlton said. “If it doesn’t kill them, it’s certainly going to affect their ability to reproduce.”

Collisions with ships is another problem. Both fishing gear and ship crashes have been addressed with government regulations in some normal feeding grounds for the whales. But since 2010, climate change has caused plankton the marine mammals eat to move north and east to areas without regulations, so entanglements and crashes increased, Knowlton said.

The shifting of feeding grounds has added more physical stress to North Atlantic right whales, which already were skinny compared to their southern cousin species, Moore said.

“We know that climate change has affected some of their key prey sources, so entangled whales are likely experiencing a triple whammy of less food around, less ability to forage for it, while burning more energy,’’ said Dalhousie University marine biologist Boris Worm, who was not part of the study. “It’s heartbreaking to think about the lives that some of these whales lead."

Patrick Whittle contributed from Portland, Maine.

___

Follow Seth Borenstein on Twitter at @borenbears.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Recommended Stories

  • Missing fishermen's bodies found in Smithtown Bay

    Roberto Guevarra, 36, and Roberto Murillo, 60, of Huntington Station launched a canoe from Makamah Beach in Fort Salonga around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

  • North Atlantic whales shrinking due to fishing gear entanglements

    A right whale born today is expected to reach a total length about a meter shorter than one born 40 years ago, study finds A North Atlantic right whale is seen with a fishing net tangled around her head. Photograph: Noaa/Alamy Stock Photo Whales in the North Atlantic are shrinking in size, researchers have found, with entanglements in fishing gear blamed for the steady decline in the length of the animals over recent generations. On average, a right whale born today is expected to reach a total

  • Fishermen Sold a Hunk of Whale Vomit for $1.5 Million

    A crew of 35 Yemeni fishermen recovered a hunk of sperm whale vomit, a.k.a. ambergris, that earned them over a million dollars. The post Fishermen Sold a Hunk of Whale Vomit for $1.5 Million appeared first on Nerdist.

  • ‘What’s up, little guy?’ Watch as boater greets black bear out for a swim in Ohio River

    “Pretty cool morning at work,” the boater said.

  • South Korean military member arrested over suspected sexual abuse

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea’s defence ministry said on Thursday a member of the air force has been arrested on charges of sexually harassing and injuring a female colleague, an attack her family said led to her suicide. The master sergeant, only identified by his surname Jang, is suspected of molesting the woman of the same rank in a car on their way back to their base in the western city of Seosan in March after a dinner, the ministry said. The case follows a series of incidents that prompted the military to tighten rules and penalties for sexual abuse.

  • No pterodactyl, but a massive minke whale skull washes up on New Jersey beach

    A photo of a massive minke whale skull in the sand at Island Beach State Park in New Jersey left Facebook users guessing at its origin.

  • Study: Warming driving rapid oxygen losses in lakes in U.S. and across globe

    Oxygen levels in hundreds of freshwater lakes in the U.S. and around the world are plummeting — and climate change is largely to blame, according to a study published Wednesday.Why it matters: Per a statement from study co-author Kevin Rose, a professor of biology at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute: "All complex life depends on oxygen. ... when you start losing oxygen, you have the potential to lose species."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subsc

  • Bombers aim for buses in new tactic to spread death and fear in Afghanistan

    Militants in Afghanistan are adopting a new tactic to spread fear in the capital, Kabul, especially among the the ethnic Hazara minority, planting bombs on crowded buses that have until now largely been spared such bloodshed. Two blasts on buses in an area dominated by Shi'ite Muslim Hazras killed at least 12 people and wounded 10 on Tuesday, raising new fears in the community and alarming security officials who say such attacks are nearly impossible to stop. "Our schools, worship sites, education centres, wedding halls have been attacked by Daesh in the past and now it's the buses," said shopkeeper Ahmad Ehsan, referring to the Islamic State militant group, which claimed responsibility for the Tuesday attacks.

  • Even ‘Cruella’ Director Can’t Tell the Difference Between Film’s Real and CGI Dogs

    How good has CGI gotten? “Cruella” has a mix of real dogs and digital pups, and at times you’d be hard pressed to tell them apart. It’s so seamless, even director Craig Gillespie isn’t exactly sure. “We had all the dogs on set all the time, and I would always try to shoot real dogs first, and sometimes it would work and we’d be done, but more often than not, within every scene, half of it is real dogs and half of it is CG. And they’re so good with the CG, I can’t even tell the difference anymore,” Gillespie said in an interview with TheWrap. The visual effects on “Cruella” were done by MPC, the same VFX house used on Jon Favreau’s remake of “The Lion King.” And in one scene, Gillespie described a young Cruella sitting in a car with a puppy on her lap, and he still can’t tell the difference when he watches the film today.

  • Biden announces international COVID-19 vaccine sharing plan

    The U.S. will donate 75% of its unused COVID-19 vaccines to the U.N.-backed COVAX global vaccine sharing program, President Joe Biden announced Thursday. The White House unveiled the allocation for sharing the first 25 million doses with the world. The U.S. has said it plans to share 80 million vaccine doses globally by the end of June.

  • Study: California fire killed 10% of world’s giant sequoias

    At least a tenth of the world’s mature giant sequoia trees were destroyed by a single California wildfire that tore through the southern Sierra Nevada last year, according to a draft report prepared by scientists with the National Park Service. The Visalia Times-Delta newspaper obtained a copy of the report that describes catastrophic destruction from the Castle Fire, which charred 273 square miles (707 square km) of timber in Sequoia National Park.

  • Fox announces that the USFL is coming back in 2022 while offering very few specifics

    No teams or cities were announced for the rebirth of the failed 1980s football league.

  • Doorbell cam shows a bear get a little too close to a Florida home. Then it kept moving

    Bears are on the move, and it’s scary stuff.

  • An Idaho farmer’s sheep kept dying. The culprit? Bald eagles nesting near his pasture

    He has lost 54 lambs since April, costing more than $7,000.

  • 'This whole thing is surreal': The ingenuity of Logan Paul is paying off

    Say what you will about him, Logan Paul is not a stupid young man.

  • Satellite photos show hulk of what was biggest Iran warship

    Satellite photographs taken Thursday show the burned hulk that remains of Iran's biggest warship after it caught fire and sank in the Gulf of Oman. The photos from Planet Labs Inc., analyzed by The Associated Press, show the 207-meter (679-foot) Kharg just off the coast of the Iranian port city of Jask, surrounded by a sea of oil-slicked waters. Iranian officials have not acknowledged the pollution left behind by the ship's sinking on Wednesday.

  • Newly released bodycam video shows shootout between Florida police and young boy and girl

    A 12-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl were involved in a shootout with police Tuesday evening in Florida. The children, who were staying at a nearby juvenile facility, broke into a house and opened fire on police when they arrived. The girl was subsequently injured in the shootout. Manuel Bojorquez has more.

  • NFL pledges to halt practice that assumed Black players started with lower cognitive function

    The NFL on Wednesday pledged to halt its decades-old use of "race-norming" — a practice that assumes Black players have a lower baseline level of cognition — in its near-billion-dollar concussion settlement, AP reports.Why it matters: The use of "race-norming" meant that Black players had to show a larger cognitive decline to qualify for the settlement. The NFL said Wednesday that it will also review previous scores for potential race bias.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets.

  • The Bull Market Needs Global Growth to Thrive. UBS Favors These Investments.

    With equity markets at record highs, economic data glowing, and monetary policy still loose, where do we go from here?

  • Trump and raging pandemic helped China dodge COVID accountability. We must demand it now.

    Spotlight China cover-up and make the pandemic a weight around its neck as it tries to become a global behemoth. Remind the world US system is better.