Shrinking snowpack reignites California drought concerns

Quartz

The average price of a new car in the US is higher than ever before, and some of the biggest automakers are starting to blame the dealerships that sell their vehicles. At Ford, for example, the average vehicle transaction price is growing faster than the revenue the company earns on car sales, according to the analytics firm JD Power, meaning dealers are pocketing a decent chunk of the company’s profits. About 10% of dealers in Ford’s network charged more than the suggested sticker price last year, the company’s CEO James Farley said on Feb. 3.