Shrinking your tax burden can come with consequences. Here's what to avoid

Nobody likes to pay more taxes than necessary. But there's also a danger of letting the "tax tail wag the investment dog," to quote a common saying.

You don't want to strive so hard to pare income or capital gain taxes that it leads you to make unsound decisions, in pursuit of rewards that might be exaggerated. For example, you could wind up settling for lower yields, wait unnecessarily to sell your home, take on extra risk or otherwise upset your overall investment plan.

"When it comes to politics, religion and taxes, people can be irrational," said David Daughtrey, a chartered financial analyst at Copperwynd Financial in Scottsdale.

The following are some investment strategies that, while not necessarily bad and often quite wise, can be taken to extremes:

Failing to rebalance because of taxes

If you're sitting on stock-market gains, it's often smart to delay selling. Doing so can push the tax bill into a future year and might qualify you to pay lower capital gain rates (topping out at 15% for most Americans) rather than higher rates as ordinary income.

The problem comes when delaying a sale changes your investment profile. Say you started with a 50-50 balance of stocks and bonds and haven't adjusted it for many years. In that case, your stock holdings almost certainly would have climbed much more than the bonds over that span, making your portfolio stock-heavy and increasingly risky.

Rebalancing is the process of periodically taking some profits from your winners and reinvesting the proceeds in other assets that haven't fared as well. It's a strategy that can help maintain your desired asset mix and keep your portfolio from getting out of whack, as when stock investments are performing much better than bonds.

"That's why we recommend balancing, even if it means paying taxes on capital gains," wrote Carl Ozeck, a senior financial adviser at the Vanguard Group, in a blog post. Yet many investors, he said, avoid selling just so they don't need to pay taxes sooner than necessary.

One obvious solution is to hold investments you might want to rebalance within Individual Retirement Accounts and workplace 401(k) plan — two examples of tax-sheltered accounts where you wouldn't trigger taxes when rebalancing.

Incidentally, Vanguard recommends reviewing your asset allocation once a quarter and rebalancing if the mix deviates more than five percentage points from your target. If your goal is to maintain a 50-50 mix of stocks and bonds and you're now at 60-40, it would be time to trim your stock holdings and divert the proceeds into bonds.

Holding everything in a 401(k) plan or IRA

There's much to like about tax-sheltered retirement accounts, especially when it comes to rebalancing. Another nice aspect with 401(k) plans is that you might qualify for employer matching funds to complement what you contribute. And with both 401(k) plans and IRAs, you might be able to deduct your contributions. Plus, you get tax-sheltered growth along the way.

So what's wrong with socking all your investment dollars into IRAs or 401(k) plans? It doesn't provide much tax-account diversification, let alone liquidity.

Money you withdraw from traditional IRAs and 401(k)-style plans is taxed as ordinary income. That means you wouldn't be able to take advantage of lower capital-gain rates on investments held many years. Plus, pulling out 401(k) or IRA money before age 59 1/2 could trigger a 10-percent early withdrawal penalty.

The solution is holding some of your investments in taxable accounts, such as stocks that don't pay dividends and tax-efficient mutual funds.

If an emergency arises or you need to make a big-ticket purchase, you will be thankful to have money on the side to pay the bill. Plus, your unsheltered investments could qualify for lower capital-gain treatment. In short, it's wise to diversify your investments from a tax standpoint, not just in terms of assets and risks.