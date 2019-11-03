Shriram City Union Finance Limited (NSE:SHRIRAMCIT) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

It looks like Shriram City Union Finance Limited (NSE:SHRIRAMCIT) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. Investors can purchase shares before the 7th of November in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 18th of November.

Shriram City Union Finance's next dividend payment will be ₹6.0 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of ₹22.0 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Shriram City Union Finance has a trailing yield of approximately 1.7% on its current stock price of ₹1322.85. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether Shriram City Union Finance has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Shriram City Union Finance is paying out just 14% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. For this reason, we're glad to see Shriram City Union Finance's earnings per share have risen 12% per annum over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last ten years, Shriram City Union Finance has lifted its dividend by approximately 19% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Shriram City Union Finance for the upcoming dividend? Companies like Shriram City Union Finance that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. Overall, Shriram City Union Finance looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

