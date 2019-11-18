What Is Shriram EPC's (NSE:SHRIRAMEPC) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Tanked?

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the Shriram EPC (NSE:SHRIRAMEPC) share price has dived 36% in the last thirty days. That drop has capped off a tough year for shareholders, with the share price down 45% in that time.

All else being equal, a share price drop should make a stock more attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So, on certain occasions, long term focussed investors try to take advantage of pessimistic expectations to buy shares at a better price. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

Check out our latest analysis for Shriram EPC

Does Shriram EPC Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Shriram EPC's P/E of 46.63 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. As you can see below, Shriram EPC has a much higher P/E than the average company (11.7) in the construction industry.

NSEI:SHRIRAMEPC Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 18th 2019 More

Shriram EPC's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Shriram EPC's 110% EPS improvement over the last year was like bamboo growth after rain; rapid and impressive.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

How Does Shriram EPC's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Net debt totals 78% of Shriram EPC's market cap. This is a reasonably significant level of debt -- all else being equal you'd expect a much lower P/E than if it had net cash.

The Bottom Line On Shriram EPC's P/E Ratio

Shriram EPC's P/E is 46.6 which is way above average (13.1) in its market. Its meaningful level of debt should warrant a lower P/E ratio, but the fast EPS growth is a positive. So it seems likely the market is overlooking the debt because of the fast earnings growth. What can be absolutely certain is that the market has become significantly less optimistic about Shriram EPC over the last month, with the P/E ratio falling from 72.5 back then to 46.6 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for a contrarian, it may signal opportunity.