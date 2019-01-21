Shriram Pistons & Rings Limited (NSE:SHRIPISTON): Time For A Financial Health Check

While small-cap stocks, such as Shriram Pistons & Rings Limited (NSE:SHRIPISTON) with its market cap of ₹26b, are popular for their explosive growth, investors should also be aware of their balance sheet to judge whether the company can survive a downturn. So, understanding the company’s financial health becomes vital, as mismanagement of capital can lead to bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. Here are few basic financial health checks you should consider before taking the plunge. However, given that I have not delve into the company-specifics, I suggest you dig deeper yourself into SHRIPISTON here.

Does SHRIPISTON produce enough cash relative to debt?

SHRIPISTON’s debt levels have fallen from ₹2.3b to ₹1.8b over the last 12 months – this includes long-term debt. With this reduction in debt, the current cash and short-term investment levels stands at ₹1.9b , ready to deploy into the business. Additionally, SHRIPISTON has produced cash from operations of ₹1.8b in the last twelve months, leading to an operating cash to total debt ratio of 98%, signalling that SHRIPISTON’s operating cash is sufficient to cover its debt. This ratio can also be interpreted as a measure of efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In SHRIPISTON’s case, it is able to generate 0.98x cash from its debt capital.

Can SHRIPISTON meet its short-term obligations with the cash in hand?

Looking at SHRIPISTON’s ₹4.5b in current liabilities, it appears that the company has been able to meet these obligations given the level of current assets of ₹8.4b, with a current ratio of 1.88x. Usually, for Auto Components companies, this is a suitable ratio since there’s a sufficient cash cushion without leaving too much capital idle or in low-earning investments.

Does SHRIPISTON face the risk of succumbing to its debt-load?

With debt at 20% of equity, SHRIPISTON may be thought of as appropriately levered. SHRIPISTON is not taking on too much debt commitment, which can be restrictive and risky for equity-holders. We can test if SHRIPISTON’s debt levels are sustainable by measuring interest payments against earnings of a company. Ideally, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) should cover net interest by at least three times. For SHRIPISTON, the ratio of 49.1x suggests that interest is comfortably covered, which means that lenders may be inclined to lend more money to the company, as it is seen as safe in terms of payback.

Next Steps:

SHRIPISTON has demonstrated its ability to generate sufficient levels of cash flow, while its debt hovers at a safe level. In addition to this, the company will be able to pay all of its upcoming liabilities from its current short-term assets. Keep in mind I haven’t considered other factors such as how SHRIPISTON has been performing in the past. I recommend you continue to research Shriram Pistons & Rings to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

