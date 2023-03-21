Shropshire homes receive 100,000-plus recycling bins

More than 100,000 wheelie recycling bins have been delivered to Shropshire homes in under a year.

Shropshire Council said 103,179 of the receptacles for cans, glass and plastic had been sent to residents since May.

Produced by Telford-based manufacturer Craemer Ltd, the bins - larger than recycling boxes - also assist kerbside collections.

The council said residents who had requested a new bin could also continue to use existing recycling boxes.

Recycling boxes no longer required could themselves be taken to a recycling centre, the authority added.

Ian Nellins, cabinet member with responsibility for waste management, said the council had received a "phenomenal" number of requests for the new bins since rollout.

"I'm confident that we'll soon see an increase in the amount of waste recycled in the county as people use these new, larger containers," he added.

"I want to thank everyone who ordered a bin, and thank people for their patience while waiting for theirs to be delivered."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk