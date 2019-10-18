Shu Uemura has new Pokemon-inspired hair care just in time for holidays

Calling all Pokémon lovers! It's time to get excited.

Prestige hair care brand Shu Uemura has teamed up with the popular animated franchise to release a "Pikashu" collection based on the beloved Pikachu character.

This new collaboration is exclusive for the holidays, and the packaging features fun Pikachus everywhere.

PHOTO: Shu Uemura has launched a Pokeman-inspired haircare line. (Shu Uemura)

These Pokémon-themed products include some of Shu Uemura's top products such as the Essence Absolue Nourishing Oil, the Cleansing Oil Gentle Radiance Cleanser Shampoo, the Essence Absolue Nourishing Mask and a large paddle brush.

In addition to the brand's festive Pikashu hair products, there was also a makeup line announced.

There are seven makeup picks in total that include everything from an electric gold pikshu premium eyelash curler to vibrant eye shadow palettes.

Both lines will be available throughout the holidays while supplies last.