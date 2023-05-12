Shuffle Board: Nordstrom Names CFO, Allbirds Co-CEO Transition

Retail

Nordstrom appointed Cathy R. Smith as chief financial officer (CFO), effective May 29. Interim CFO Michael Maher will remain with the company through June 16 to facilitate the transition.

Cathy R. Smith

Smith will be responsible for financial planning and analysis, accounting, tax, internal audit, treasury, investor relations and strategic sourcing. She joins Nordstrom from Bright Health Group where she has served as CFO and administrative officer since 2020. Smith previously spent five years with Target as CFO.

Slowear

Slowear has named Piero Braga as CEO of the Italian retail group and named a new board of directors.

Braga joins from Gucci, where he most recently served as executive vice president, strategic adviser and board member, previously serving as CEO of the timepieces division. The renewed includes Paolo Ferrin as chairman alongside Giorgio Delpiano, Stefano Sassi and Monica Marsilli as well as Braga.

Children’s specialty apparel retailer The Children’s Place announced that shareholders elected all director candidates to the company’s board of directors, including new directors Wes McDonald and Michael Shaffer, who will serve on the audit committee.

McDonald was previously principal officer, CFO of Kohl’s from 2015 to 2017. Shaffer was previously executive vice president, chief operating officer and CFO of PVH Corp. from 2012 through 2021.

Brands

Nike appointed Maria Henry to its board of directors, effective June 1. She will serve as a member of the audit and finance committee as well.

Henry was CFO officer of multinational personal care corporation Kimberly-Clark Corporation from April 2015 through April 2022 and served as executive vice president and senior advisor from April 2022 until her retirement last September.

Allbirds

Allbirds announced that co-founder and co-CEO Tim Brown transitioned away from sharing the chief executive title with co-founder, and now sole CEO, Joey Zwillinger. Effective May 4, Brown now holds the title of chief innovation officer.

Tim Brown

Alex Mill

New York-based brand Alex Mill named Roxanne Stahl O’Hara to the new position of CEO, effective May 15.

Roxanne Stahl O’Hara

O’Hara most recently spent nearly five years as chief merchant of children’s toy company Melissa & Doug. Prior to that, she spent 13 years at J. Crew where she held several senior positions including SVP, head of merchandising, women’s and kids. O’Hara worked closely with Mickey Drexler and Somsack Sikhounmuong who were CEO and VP, design at the time. Drexler is now chairman of Alex Mill and Sikhounmuong is the brand’s co-founder and creative director.

Bluestar Alliance

Brand management company Bluestar Alliance has appointed Anthony Lucia as global president of its Scotch & Soda USA and global business operations following the news that Bluestar acquired the U.S.-based wholesale and resale business assets of the Dutch fashion brand. He will streamline the transition across the retail footprint and global brand operations.

Trade

GS1 US

Balaa Prasanna

Not-for-profit information standards organization GS1 US has elected Bala Prasanna, vice president, store automation and innovation at Walmart, to its board of governors. He currently leads a team that supports automation and innovation for U.S. Walmart stores. Having joined Walmart in 2000, he has worked for more than 20 years in information technology.

Prasanna joins the cross-industry group to guide the organization’s strategy to drive greater adoption and use of the GS1 standards in the healthcare, apparel, general merchandise, retail grocery and food service sectors.

Federal Maritime Commission

Federal Maritime Commission chairman Daniel B. Maffei named John G. Crews, II as the director, bureau of enforcement, investigations and compliance (BEIC), a new role, and a member of the senior executive team. He will supervise and coordinate the personnel and activities of the bureau’s three subordinate offices of enforcement, investigations and compliance that comprise the Commission’s enforcement program.

Logistics

Wheels Up

Ravi Thakran

Wheels Up said founder Kenny Dichter will step down as CEO, but remain a member of the board of directors. Board member Ravi Thakran—former group chairman, Asia for LVMH—will serve as executive chairman, and CFO Todd Smith has been named interim CEO of the private aviation company and freight services provider.

