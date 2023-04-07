Shuffle Board: VF Tweaks Leadership, Nike CCO Retires

Click here to read the full article.

Brands

Burberry has announced the appointment of Klaus Bierbrauer as chief supply chain and industrial officer, effective immediately. Bierbrauer will lead the luxury house’s supply chain and product development teams globally in this newly-created role. He will join the executive committee and report to CEO Jonathan Akeroyd.

Bierbrauer joins Burberry after more than 20 years in supply chain and ready-to-wear operations roles at Kering Group, predominately at Gucci and Saint Laurent. He most recently served as chief operating officer of Alexander McQueen.

KeJuan Wilkins

Nike revealed changes to its leadership team, with its longtime executive vice president, chief communications officer, Nigel Powell, retiring after 24 years with the company. KeJuan Wilkins, vice president of enterprise communications, will become the sportswear giant’s new EVP, CCO. This leadership change is effective as of June 1.

In his new role, Wilkins will lead all global corporate, consumer and employee communications for Nike. As a company executive leadership team member, he will report directly to president and CEO John Donahoe. As a 17-year company veteran, Wilkins most recently led corporate and employee communications globally for Nike.

VF Corp. has announced key leadership appointments at its Dickies, Altra, Smartwool and Icebreaker brands, effective immediately.

Todd Dalhausser, previously brand president of Altra, has been appointed to the position of global brand president, Dickies. He will report to VF Corp.’s president and CEO, Benno Dorer, and serve on VF’s executive leadership team. Jen McLaren, previously brand president of Smartwool, has been appointed to the position of brand president, Altra, and general manager, VF North America key accounts. She will continue reporting to Martino Scabbia Guerrini, EVP and president, EMEA, APAC and emerging brands. Jan Van Mossevelde, president of Icebreaker, is assuming additional responsibilities for the Smartwool brand as part of VF’s focus on capturing future opportunities for strategic and operational synergies. He will continue reporting to Scabbia Guerrini as well.

Logistics

Comprehensive national network offering “Port-to-Door” services for containerized goods STG Logistics has promoted Geoff Anderman to president and chief operating officer from president and chief financial officer. Randy Dumas has been named the new CFO.

In his new position, Anderman will continue in his leadership role while taking on expanded responsibilities managing the daily business operations and enhancing the efficiency of all internal and external procedures and processes. Dumas has spent the last 20 years in the logistics and technology fields, serving as chief financial officer and chief accounting officer at various private and publicly traded businesses, including Omni Logistics, EZE Trucking, United Vision Logistics and Valor Communications Group.

Technology

Rachel Kahane

Branded resale company Trove has expanded its business development team by hiring two business development directors, Rachel Kahane and Chris Vollmer.

Kahane led fashion enterprise partnerships for fintech company Afterpay. She brings experience from global media companies BDG and PopSugar, where she spent over a decade partnering with world-class fashion brands. Vollmer joins Trove after 10 years at Amazon, where he drove growth across Amazon’s global marketplaces, Alexa devices and Just Walk Out technology.

With retail, e-commerce and SaaS experience, Kahane and Vollmer will help accelerate new partner growth globally across the fashion, outdoor and better multi-brand fashion ecosystem during a time of growth and demand for Trove’s services.

Trade

Nonprofit collective Apparel Impact Institute (Aii) announced that Claire Bergkamp, Textile Exchange CEO and longtime partner of Aii, has joined the organization’s board of directors. Bergkamp brings over a decade of experience in climate leadership, driving sustainability and innovation strategy for Textile Exchange and previously for Stella McCartney.

As part of Aii’s board of directors, Bergkamp will bring her leadership in holistic systems thinking to advance Aii’s strategies, programs and initiatives to ameliorate greenhouse gas emissions in fashion.