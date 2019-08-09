Should Shun Ho Holdings Limited’s (HKG:253) Weak Investment Returns Worry You?

Today we are going to look at Shun Ho Holdings Limited (HKG:253) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Shun Ho Holdings:

0.036 = HK$327m ÷ (HK$9.5b - HK$380m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

So, Shun Ho Holdings has an ROCE of 3.6%.

Does Shun Ho Holdings Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, Shun Ho Holdings's ROCE appears to be significantly below the 5.8% average in the Hospitality industry. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Regardless of how Shun Ho Holdings stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is quite low (especially compared to a bank account). There are potentially more appealing investments elsewhere.

You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Shun Ho Holdings's past growth compares to other companies.

SEHK:253 Past Revenue and Net Income, August 9th 2019 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. How cyclical is Shun Ho Holdings? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Shun Ho Holdings's ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Shun Ho Holdings has total liabilities of HK$380m and total assets of HK$9.5b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 4.0% of its total assets. With barely any current liabilities, there is minimal impact on Shun Ho Holdings's admittedly low ROCE.

The Bottom Line On Shun Ho Holdings's ROCE

Nonetheless, there may be better places to invest your capital. Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.