Here’s What Shun Ho Property Investments Limited’s (HKG:219) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll look at Shun Ho Property Investments Limited’s (HKG:219) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company’s share price. Based on the last twelve months, Shun Ho Property Investments’s P/E ratio is 1.59. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 63%.

See our latest analysis for Shun Ho Property Investments

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Shun Ho Property Investments:

P/E of 1.59 = HK$2.6 ÷ HK$1.64 (Based on the year to June 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each HK$1 the company has earned over the last year. All else being equal, it’s better to pay a low price — but as Warren Buffett said, ‘It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.’

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. When earnings grow, the ‘E’ increases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

It’s nice to see that Shun Ho Property Investments grew EPS by a stonking 76% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 3.8%. I’d therefore be a little surprised if its P/E ratio was not relatively high.

How Does Shun Ho Property Investments’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. The image below shows that Shun Ho Property Investments has a lower P/E than the average (13.9) P/E for companies in the hospitality industry.

SEHK:219 PE PEG Gauge December 24th 18 More

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Shun Ho Property Investments shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don’t Consider The Balance Sheet

The ‘Price’ in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Is Debt Impacting Shun Ho Property Investments’s P/E?

Net debt totals 52% of Shun Ho Property Investments’s market cap. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you should absolutely keep in mind it has significant borrowings.

The Bottom Line On Shun Ho Property Investments’s P/E Ratio

Shun Ho Property Investments trades on a P/E ratio of 1.6, which is below the HK market average of 10.3. While the EPS growth last year was strong, the significant debt levels reduce the number of options available to management. If the company can continue to grow earnings, then the current P/E may be unjustifiably low.