Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (EBR:SHUR): Immense Growth Potential?

After Shurgard Self Storage S.A.'s (EBR:SHUR) earnings announcement on 30 June 2019, analysts seem extremely confident, as a 58% rise in profits is expected in the upcoming year, compared with the previous 5-year average growth rate of 1.8%. By 2020, we can expect Shurgard Self Storage’s bottom line to reach €270m, a jump from the current trailing-twelve-month of €171m. Below is a brief commentary on the longer term outlook the market has for Shurgard Self Storage. For those keen to understand more about other aspects of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

Exciting times ahead?

The longer term view from the 5 analysts covering SHUR is one of positive sentiment. Generally, broker analysts tend to make predictions for up to three years given the lack of visibility beyond this point. To reduce the year-on-year volatility of analyst earnings forecast, I've inserted a line of best fit through the expected earnings figures to determine the annual growth rate from the slope of the line.

From the current net income level of €171m and the final forecast of €251m by 2022, the annual rate of growth for SHUR’s earnings is 1.4%. This leads to an EPS of €2.82 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of €2.48. This initial high-growth revenue squeezes SHUR's margins. However, analysts are expecting earnings growth to catch up, and current margins of 70% to expand to 81% by the end of 2022.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Shurgard Self Storage, I've compiled three key aspects you should further research:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Valuation: What is Shurgard Self Storage worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Shurgard Self Storage is currently mispriced by the market.

