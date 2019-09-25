‘Shut up, moron. Shut up. Shut up’: Trump lawyer Giuliani abuses fellow TV guest live on air as impeachment rocks White House

Rudy Giuliani hurled abuse at a fellow Fox News guest, calling him a “serial liar” and a “moron” as the president’s opponents pledged to seek Donald Trump’s removal from office.

With the threat of impeachment hanging in the air, Mr Giuliani’s outburst on Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle came as he looked to defend Donald Trump and himself from allegations the president had offered to trade aid for political favours with the government of Ukraine.

The lawyer lambasted fellow guest Chris Hahn, a former aide to senior Democrat Chuck Schumer, saying he should “sue him for libel” after the liberal commentator implied Giuliani was asked by the US State Department “to dig up political dirt on Trump’s opponent”.

“Shut up moron, shut up” the president’s legal representative shouted over the left-wing pundit. “You don’t know what you’re talking about idiot. You’re just lying…just keep your lying mouth shut.”

However in an earlier segment of the show Mr Giuliani admitted to making himself central to White House’s relationship between the US and Ukraine on order of the State department, and that digging into the history of Biden’s relationship with the country was part of his job as the president’s defence lawyer.

When confronted with quotes from a US official who claimed the president’s lawyer had “inserted himself” into Washington’s relationship with the eastern-European nation, he said: “Man I really did, and you know who I did it at the request of? The State Department.

“I never talked to a Ukrainian official until the State Department called me [and asked me] to do it. And then I reported every conversation back to them.”

He went on to imply officials in the government department were “bullies”, and that Mr Biden was “intellectually challenged” and a “crook”.

It comes as an anonymous whistle-blower complaint from a member of the intelligence community slowly comes to light, with leaks implying the President may have repeatedly told the Ukrainian President Vlodoymyr Zolensky he could only receive US aid if his nation investigated 2020 frontrunner Joe Biden and his son’s relationship with the country.

The allegation of a quid pro quo deal between the US and a smaller nation for political ends has fuelled the Democrat’s most senior politician, Nancy Pelosi, to seek Trump’s removal from office.