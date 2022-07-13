'Shut up or get out!': Two MPs ejected from House of Commons as Boris Johnson took floor
Two MPs from the Alba Party were thrown out of the British House of Commons during Prime Minister Questions for Boris Johnson.
Rory McIlroy will get another shot to win an Open at St. Andrews, which he calls "the holy grail of our sport."
STORY: So far 11 candidates have thrown their hat in the ring to succeed Johnson as leader of the ruling Conservative Party and prime minister after he quit following a dramatic rebellion by his own lawmakers and ministers after a series of scandals.The 1922 committee of Conservative members of parliament (MPs) - which organizes the leadership contest - said hopefuls would need at least 20 nominations from the party's 358 lawmakers to even proceed to the first round of votes on Wednesday.Anyone who then received less than 30 votes will be eliminated before another vote follows on Thursday.Nearly all the contenders have promised extensive tax cuts to win over the support of their colleagues.The field will be whittled down to a final two candidates by lawmakers, before a postal ballot of the Conservative Party's members, who number fewer than 200,000, takes place over the summer.
A 10-year-old boy went viral on Chinese social media for threatening to kill a man with a vegetable knife after allegedly being told it would be difficult to conduct a city-mandated COVID-19 test while he was on his hoverboard. The video, shared by Chinese news outlet Xing Shi Pin on Sunday, shows the boy from Shanghai screaming as he is being pinned down by healthcare workers wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). After he is no longer restrained, the boy shouts at one of the healthcare workers and punches another.
Indian authorities arrested a team of organizers behind a fake cricket league that duped Russian gamblers for thousands of dollars, according to reports. Local farmers and unemployed youth were allegedly paid to play as pros in the so-called “Indian Premier Cricket League,” which reached a “knockout” quarter-finals before being busted. “It was all hoaxes,” Achal Tyagi, a top official overseeing the case, told The New York Times.
Alona Mazurenko - Tuesday, 12 July 2022, 22:45 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that despite the success of Ukrainian fighters and Russian losses, the Russian aggressors still do not have the courage to admit defeat and withdraw from Ukrainian soil.
Having sensationally resigned from his role as the UK’s Health Secretary, Sajid Javid has revealed that he quit his Cabinet-appointed role after hearing a sermo
STORY: The central bank, in a regular rate decision, raised its policy rate to 2.5% from 1.5%, and said more hikes would be needed. The move was more forceful than the 75-basis point increase economists and money markets had forecast.“An increase of this magnitude in one meeting is very unusual. It reflects very unusual economic circumstances,” Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said at a news conference.“By front loading interest rate increases now we're trying to avoid the need for even higher interest rates down the road. Front loading tightening cycles tend to be followed by softer landings,” he added.The move makes it the first G7 central bank to increase rates by 100 basis points in this cycle. It follows a 75-basis point rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve last month.
Right-wing commentators and politicians cast doubt on a report that a 10-year-old girl who traveled to get an abortion was raped. Law enforcement says the alleged perpetrator has confessed
VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - WEDNESDAY, 13 JULY 2022, 11:12 AM A Belarusian border guard violated the state border in order to join the Ukrainian Defence Forces in the war against Russia. Source: Andriy Demchenko, speaker of the State Border Service of Ukraine in the comments made to Ukrainska Pravda Details: According to Demchenko, recently the border patrol of one of theVolyn border detachment units has detained a man without documents.
Atlantic Council GeoEconomics Director Josh Lipsky joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what led to recent protests and the economic collapse in Sri Lanka as well as what it means for other countries and global markets.
Yahoo Finance Live observes several trending stocks, including Wells Fargo's "overweight" rating for Boxed and the outlook on Twitter's lawsuit with Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
Pope Francis said he would not live in the Vatican or return to his native Argentina if and when he ever retires, but would instead like to find a church in Rome where he could continue hearing confessions. “I’m the bishop of Rome, in this case the emeritus bishop of Rome,” Francis said in an interview segment with Spanish-language broadcaster TelevisaUnivision that aired Tuesday. Francis, 85, denied he was planning to retire any time soon but repeated that “the door is open” after Pope Benedict XVI in 2013 became the first pope in 600 years to step down.
Downing Street has triggered a de facto vote of confidence in itself, conceding that it cannot block Labour’s attempt to hold a vote on Boris Johnson and the Government.
Sidney Powell, who promised to "release the Kraken" of supposed evidence behind Trump's election fraud claims, has been frequently proven false.
Critics have called attention to Ice Cube’s alleged anti-Asian and anti-Semitic past following the NFL’s announcement of its partnership with the rapper’s Contract With Black America (CWBA) Institute, an economic equity initiative. The NFL, which has been aiming to boost its work with Black-owned businesses, announced the partnership on June 30. The NFL has reportedly spent more than $125 million on Black businesses over the past year, including Ariel Investments, CityFirst/Broadway Bank, Cover Communications and Fearless Technology.
Dexter Lawrence is one of the best in the NFL at his position.
The Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) accelerated the pace of deliveries in June, handing off a three-year record of 51 aircraft to customers as it seeks to stabilize production on the Renton-made 737 Max, its largest commercial line. More than 80% of the planes it delivered during the month were Max jets, alongside several freighter aircraft from its 777 and 767 lines. The company declined to comment on the availability of specific parts or whether the spike in deliveries was related to the previous stall in production.