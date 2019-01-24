Shutdown, Day 34: Senate vote could signal path toward reopening government

(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on January 17, 2019 shows a file photo taken on January 9, 2019 of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi following a meeting with US President Donald Trump about the partial government shutdown at the White House in Washington, DC, and US President Donald Trump speaking to the media as he departs the White House in Washington, DC, on January 14, 2019. - President Donald Trump clipped the wings of Democratic party leader Nancy Pelosi on January 17, 2019, scrapping her foreign travel plans in a new twist to the government shutdown feud. Pelosi had suggested postponing Trump's January 29 State of the Union address to Congress. Although she cited the shutdown's effect on security, she appeared to want to deny the president one of his chief annual moments in the limelight.In a letter laced with sarcasm and accompanied by his dramatic signature, Trump responded in kind. "I am sorry to inform you that your trip to Brussels, Egypt, and Afghanistan has been postponed. We will reschedule this seven-day excursion when the Shutdown is over," he wrote. "I am sure you would agree that postponing this public relations event is appropriate." (Photos by SAUL LOEB and Jim WATSON / AFP)SAUL LOEB,JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_1CC4QV

WASHINGTON – A pair of votes in the Senate on Thursday could lead to new negotiations to reopen the federal government amid signs that the longest government shutdown in history is taking its toll on President Donald Trump.

Neither of the Senate bills – one pushed by Republicans, the other by Democrats – is expected to pass. But the votes mark the first movement in the chamber this year to break the budget impasse that triggered the shutdown and signal a possible path toward compromise.

A handful of senators have signaled they will support both measures, another sign of the growing eagerness among lawmakers to end the shutdown.

“Shutdowns are extremely unfair – I’ll vote yes and yes,” said Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine.

Sens. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., also plan to vote yes on both bills, their offices said.

Sen. Cory Gardner’s office told The Denver Post that the Colorado Republican also intends to vote for the Democratic bill to temporarily open the government without providing funds for the construction of a barrier on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Polls, meanwhile, show Trump is taking the brunt of the blame for the shutdown, now in its 34th day.

A poll released Wednesday by The Associated Press showed that six in 10 Americans blame the president for the shutdown. Just 34 percent of Americans approve of his job performance – down from 42 percent a month earlier and near the lowest mark of his two-year presidency.

Late Wednesday night, after a drama-filled day marked by a flurry of salvos between Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Trump relented and said he would postpone his State of the Union address until after the shutdown has ended.

Earlier in the day, Trump had sent Pelosi a letter saying he intended to deliver the speech in the House chamber on Jan. 29, dismissing her concerns about security for the high-profile event. Pelosi fired off another letter essentially disinviting Trump from delivering the speech that night. Trump threatened to find another venue for the speech, but retreated just before midnight and said he’d wait to deliver it after the shutdown is over.

“Thank goodness we’ve put that matter to rest and we can get on with the subject at hand – open up government so we can negotiate how best to protect our borders,” Pelosi told reporters on Thursday.

Pelosi also chastised Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, who said Thursday that he doesn't see why furloughed federal workers – who on Friday will miss their second paycheck since the shutdown began – are having to go to food banks and are having trouble taking care of their families when they could just take out a loan.

“Is this the ‘let them eat cake’ kind of attitude or ‘call your father for money’?” she asked.

The two bills the Senate will consider Thursday mark the first time this year the chamber has voted on legislation to bring the shutdown to an end.

Senators will vote to begin debate on a GOP bill that would provide $5.7 billion that Trump is demanding to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and other concessions that Trump offered to Democrats over the weekend.

The bill is unlikely to get the 60 votes needed to overcome a filibuster, which will then trigger a vote to begin debate on a second short-term measure that Democrats are pushing to reopen the government until Feb. 8.

That bill also will require 60 votes, a threshold that will be hard to reach and will require bipartisan support. Even if it does pass, Trump has threatened to veto it.

Regardless, the votes could open the door for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., to continue discussions to forge a compromise.

In another significant move, House Democratic leaders are drafting a letter to Trump that would propose $5 billion in border security if he agrees to reopen the government.

The Democrats' proposal does not include money for any “new structures” along the southern border as the president demanded, so it is unlikely to move as is. But it does provide a glimmer of hope for a resolution to the shutdown and marks the first time Democratic leaders will broadly lay out what they might accept in a compromise.

Contributing: David Jackson

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Shutdown, Day 34: Senate vote could signal path toward reopening government