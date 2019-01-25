Shutdown Day 35: Senate leaders negotiate as staffing shortages cause delays at major airports

The Capitol is seen under dark skies at sunset after the Senate rejected competing Democratic and Republican proposals for ending the partial government shutdown, which is the longest in the nation's history, in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019.

WASHINGTON – Senate leaders negotiated Friday on a possible pathway to reopen the federal government as flight delays caused by staffing shortages at several major airports intensified pressure to end the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

The FAA halted flights coming into New York’s LaGuardia Airport because of staffing shortages, while delays also were reported at airports in Boston, Washington, Baltimore and Philadelphia as the partial government shutdown stretched into its 35th day.

In Washington, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., continued talks behind closed doors in an effort to reach a compromise that would be signed by President Donald Trump.

A potential breakthrough came late Thursday when Trump said he would consider a “reasonable agreement” worked out by Senate leaders in exchange for a “down payment” on a wall along the U.S. Mexico border.

Trump’s demand for $5.7 billion for a border wall – one of his signature campaign promises – was at the center of the budget standoff that triggered the shutdown, which is nearing its sixth week.

On Friday, some 800,000 federal employees who have been on unpaid leave or working without pay missed their second paycheck since the shutdown began.

At the White House, press secretary Sarah Sanders said Trump has been briefed on the shutdown-related delays at airports. "We are in regular contact with officials at the Department of Transportation and the FAA," she said.

Following the reports of flight delays, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., took to Twitter on Friday and urged Trump to end the shutdown.

“The #TrumpShutdown has already pushed hundreds of thousands of Americans to the breaking point,” she wrote. “Now it's pushing our airspace to the breaking point too. .@realDonaldTrump, stop endangering the safety, security and well-being of our nation. Re-open government now!”

