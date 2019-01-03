As shutdown impasse drags on, DACA protections-for-border wall deal resurfaces

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speak to the media after meeting at the White House with President Trump on border security on Jan. 2, 2019. (Photo: Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

WASHINGTON — As congressional leaders from both parties left the White House on Wednesday with little progress on ending the ongoing government shutdown, some lawmakers appeared ready to try to resurrect a deal that would secure billions for the construction of a border wall in exchange for protections for children of immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally.

Republican Rep. Mark Meadows of North Carolina, the leader of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, told Yahoo News on Wednesday that he’s had “dozens” of conversations with Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., about a potential deal.

“Compromise and finding common ground are not void from the conversations that he and I have had, as well as some of the conversations I’ve had with some of my Democratic colleagues,” Meadows said.

Though the Freedom Caucus has previously opposed extending protections from deportation for the children of undocumented immigrants, Meadows suggested he would be open to a deal to preserve such concessions in exchange for wall funding.

Wednesday’s event at the White House was part of President Trump’s push for $5.6 billion to fund further construction of a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico.

Democrats have refused to provide any money to fund a wall they have described as ineffective and unnecessary.

In an interview with NBC’s “Today” show set to air Thursday morning, presumptive House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was adamant that her party’s measure to reopen the federal government would not include funding for a wall. “No, no,” Pelosi said. “Nothing for the wall.”

But amid the saber-rattling, other members of Congress have resurrected the idea of crafting a compromise in which border wall funding would be exchanged for protections for those immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children. Many of these children were previously shielded from deportation by President Barack Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy. However, Trump ended that program in September 2017. Since then, the future of the children covered by DACA has remained uncertain amid ongoing legal battles.

Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif., and Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., have both said they would be willing to provide some border wall funding as part of a deal that would preserve DACA. Graham has similarly suggested a compromise could be reached that would include border wall funding in exchange for DACA protections.

“At the end of the day, there’s a deal to be had,” Graham said on CNN last Sunday, adding, “We need to start talking again.”

Trump has rejected a proposal from Graham and Sen. Lamar Alexander R-Tenn., that would combine wall funding with protections for some of the immigrants covered by DACA.

Though he expressed openness to a compromise that included the policy, Meadows described a DACA wall funding deal as a “moot point” because Democrats have “made it very clear they’re not going to negotiate” to provide wall funding. He argued that Democratic leaders need to bend.

“The president has been consistent on wanting border security fencing, a wall, whatever you want to call it. He’s been consistent on that for the last two years and, at some point, just saying no is not a winning strategy,” Meadows said.

Potential compromises involving DACA protections in exchange for wall funding were previously offered in February 2018. At that time, Trump backed a plan that would include DACA protections along with strict curbs on legal immigration. Trump’s plan was rejected by a large bipartisan group of senators. At the same time, Trump and conservative senators opposed bipartisan plans, including one that would have provided about $25 billion for border security over a decade. Trump has been pushing for immediate border wall funding.

President Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on Jan. 2, 2019, in Washington. (Photo: Evan Vucci/AP) More