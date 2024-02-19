Shutdown of Indiana oil refinery impacts gas prices with a 21 cent increase from last month

Gas prices are currently high and will likely remain that way for now as an an oil refinery in Indiana remains closed.

According to Fox Business, the closure of BP-Whiting, an oil refinery located in Indiana, is causing a ripple effect of high gas prices. The refinery, which processes around 435,000 barrels per day, has been closed for over two weeks due to a power outage.

Indiana refinery shuts down: BP Whiting power outage spawns fire, evacuations. What to know

As a result, and as discovered by an AAA study, the national average of gas prices has increased 12 cents since last week, reaching $3.27 per gallon. The cost is up 21 cents since last month, but down 14 cents since last year.

Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson, said the refinery issue should soon be resolved, hopefully leading to lower gas prices.

“Gas prices usually move higher this time of year, but a 12 cent jump in one week is notable,” Gross said. “However, the refinery shutdown will likely be resolved soon, so further increases at the pump should revert to slower and lower seasonal gains.”

How much is gas? Midwest region gas prices rose from last week

What states have seen the highest rise in gas prices?

According to the data found by the AAA, the ten states with the largest increase in gas prices recently, from Feb. 8 to the publication date of Feb. 15, are as follows:

Ohio (+30 cents)

New Mexico (+25 cents)

West Virginia (+25 cents)

Colorado (+20 cents)

Maryland (+19 cents)

Virginia (+19 cents)

Pennsylvania (+19 cents)

Illinois (+19 cents)

North Carolina (+18 cents)

Montana (+17 cents)

What markets have the highest gas prices?

The markets with the highest gas prices nationally are:

Hawaii: $4.70

California: $4.64

Nevada: $3.90

Washington: $3.89

Oregon: $3.58

Pennsylvania: $3.55

Illinois: $3.49

Alaska: $3.46

Washington DC: $3.41

Maryland: $3.36

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Gas prices rise 21 cents since last month; closure of Indiana oil refinery contributes