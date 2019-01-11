Shutdown nears record: Why these Republicans have crossed party lines to reopen the government

WASHINGTON – As the federal government shutdown barrels toward the longest in history Saturday, a handful of Republicans have crossed party lines to vote with Democrats to reopen shuttered agencies.

The question becomes, how many more might join them?

President Donald Trump continues to crow about the unwavering support he says he has from Republicans to keep parts of the government closed until Democrats agree to fund a border wall.

"There is GREAT unity with the Republicans in the House and Senate, despite the Fake News Media working in overdrive to make the story look otherwise," the president tweeted Thursday.

But hours later a few more Republicans defected.

Eight House Republicans voted Wednesday to fund the Treasury Department where the IRS is gearing up for tax season. Ten voted Thursday to reopen the agencies that dispense food stamps, run agriculture assistance programs and inspect food and drugs. A dozen Republicans backed continuing funding for the departments of housing and transportation.

Democrats, who control the House, will continue to bring up legislation Friday to try to complete funding for the nine departments and several smaller agencies whose budgets ran out Dec. 22.

But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has said he will not even consider the bills in his chamber because Trump won't sign them.

The group of eight House Republicans who voted for all the bills so far includes:

One who represents more of the southern border than any other member of Congress: Texas Rep. Will Hurd.

Two who publicly refused to vote for Trump: New York Rep. John Katko and Washington Rep. Jaime Herrera Buetler.

Three who represent the only House districts won by Hillary Clinton that Republicans still hold: Hurd, Katko and Pennsylvania Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick.

Most have been willing to buck their party in the past, including on high-profile issues such as opposing GOP efforts to get rid of Obamacare.

But the group also includes lawmakers like New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, who has been a rising star in the GOP; Oregon Rep. Greg Walden who represents a district that Trump won by 19 percentage points; and Michigan Rep. Fred Upton, one of the most senior members of the House who has consistently voted with his party on national security issues.

Four other House Republicans – Rodney Davis of Illinois, Peter King of New York, Christopher Smith of New Jersey and Steve Stivers of Ohio – voted for some of the outstanding spending bills.

Here's a look at the eight who joined Democrats on all three bills:

Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas, whose congressional district runs along the majority of Texas's border with Mexico, arrives for a closed-door GOP meeting in the basement of the Capitol as the Republican leadership tries to reach a policy agreement between conservatives and moderates on immigration, in Washington, Thursday, June 7, 2018. More

'Costly and unnecessary'

Fitzpatrick, a former FBI special agent and federal prosecutor representing a swing district in the southeast corner of Pennsylvania, was first elected in 2016 on a promise of bipartisanship.

In his first term, he sided with Democrats on about one-quarter of the votes that split the two parties, including opposing Republicans' Obamacare alternative. Fitzpatrick's re-election bid, which he won with 51 percent of the vote, was endorsed by the AFL-CIO and former Democratic Rep. Gabby Giffords, who advocates for gun control.

"Shutdowns are costly and unnecessary, and I will work with both sides to find a solution," Fitzpatrick said last week.

Shutdowns are 'ludicrous'

Herrera Beutler's 52.7 percent victory last fall was the fifth-term representative's closest race in her southwest Washington state district.

She's called the shutdown showdown "ludicrous."

"There’s a solution at hand, if politicians grow up, stop worrying about which side is 'winning' the political fight (spoiler alert: they’re both losing), and deliver results," she recently wrote.

Herrera Beutler, the daughter of a Mexican-American and the great-granddaughter of immigrants, was one of a few Republicans in 2016 to back a Democratic effort to encourage the Defense Department to welcome the service of some illegal immigrants who were brought into the country as children.

In the 2016 presidential election, Herrera Beutler voted for Paul Ryan instead of Trump. She announced her decision after the release of the 2005 Access Hollywood videotape in which Trump bragged about groping women by their genitals.