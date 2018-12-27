Shutdown puts some programs on hold, but most government agencies continue running

Tourists look at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, on Dec. 22, 2018, as the government continues in a partial shutdown.

WASHINGTON – There’s much talk about the partial government shutdown.

But if you stop by your local Post Office, you can still mail those holiday returns.

There could be a problem, though, if you look for a National Park Service ranger at one of the monuments on the National Mall.

In the sixth day of the partial shutdown, negotiations over fully funding the federal government are still stalled. Even though the Senate is slated to open for business late Thursday afternoon, no votes are scheduled – a sign there’s no major movement in the budget talks.

The shutdown, which began Saturday, came in the wake of the Senate adjourning without taking up action on a House spending bill that included $5 billion for the controversial border wall pushed by President Donald Trump.

And while three-fourths of the federal government remains funded (Congress had already approved funding for most other federal agencies), programs at some agencies have been put on hold and some have shuttered their doors.

But even the impacted agencies have back-up plans.

In all, nine federal departments and smaller agencies have closed their doors, putting more than 380,000 federal workers on furlough and forcing another 420,000 employees to work without pay.

The agencies impacted by the shutdown include Agriculture, Commerce, Justice, Homeland Security, Housing and Urban Development, Interior, State, Transportation, and Treasury.

A Transportation Security Administration agent screens passengers at O'Hare International Airport, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018, in Chicago. Already crowded airports this week are expected to face weather related delays. More

Agency leaders said most essential functions, including screening at airports, are still happening, but other activities such as some research and grants will be temporarily shelved.

The partial shutdown means all but essential operations in those departments will be closed and some 800,000 federal employees will be furloughed or forced to work without pay until the standoff is resolved.

Before the government shutdown, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue outlined a long list of department programs and services that would keep running – at least in the short-run – until Congress and the White House agree on a funding bill.

Among the activities: meat, poultry, and processed egg inspection services, Forest Service law enforcement, emergency and natural disaster response, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits for January, the Child Nutrition Programs, including School Lunch, School Breakfast, Child and Adult Care Feeding and the USDA’s Market News Service, which provides market information to the agricultural industry.