Which Shuttered Oak Lawn Business Would You Bring Back?

OAK LAWN, IL — You don’t know what you’ve got ‘til it’s gone, and part of that is watching your favorite stores, bars and restaurants close.

Oak Lawn Patch recently asked readers: If you could bring back one local business that closed in town (it doesn't matter how long ago), which would it be?

From COVID closures to blasts from the past, these are the local businesses in and around Oak Lawn that readers miss most.

Top Notch Burgers. I think they still are open at the original location on 95th near Damen in Beverly, but it was convenient to have a location close to home in Oak Lawn.

Snyder’s Red Hots! 99th and Western! Best Dogs ever!!!

Chappy's Fish N Chips. I have yet to find any fish that comes close to their breading and taste

Prince castles, Alexander's, Jr's, Dove Candies

Wind Records

Thornton’s Hardware Store

Chuck E Cheese

The Martinique

The kids need stuff they can do around here so I’m going to say rockabees,oak lawn roller rink and the $1 show but that was bridgeview but still it needs to come back Harlem Corners. Also a Place like Michael A’s. Kids need places they can walk to and spend $ and gain independence. All kid stuff now is too far and other towns are gaining revenue from our kids instead of our own town

Fiore’s Drive In

Video Matic!!!! An P.S. anyone have any Video Matic stuff im always lookinng to buy lol

The Old Barn

The original Wonderburger on kedzie. I know there’s a new one but I hate the chairs, they’re hi boys, not comfortable

Prince Castles. Best fries and ice cream ever. Loralies (sp?) old fashioned ice cream parlor with the juke box at the tables. It was on the sw corner of Cicero and 95th in early 70’s. It burned down in 1976.

KMart and Mariann's an incredible tea room and clothes boutique killed by Covid-19. Both were sources of stylish, inexpensive clothes. Mariann's had a basement full of mark-downs of high-end brands. My friends and sisters-in-laws went there often for special occasions.

Martinique, coral theater, Woolworths Franks dept. Store, Hill Top bakery(Montgreenwood), Hillmanns, Shoppers World so many many wonderful memories!!!!

Wait, I have another one: Barcus! Used to go there for penny candy when I was a kid

Millie's. The original.

I miss Cub Foods

Tuzik's Bakery

Zayres

The Treasury, on 111th where Mariano’s is now

S and S men’s wear

Oak Lawn Roller Rink

Either starlite or the Sheridan drive in

Service Merchandise

Carver's restaurant- in front of the bowling alley on 103rd. They had the best homemade Thousand Island salad dressing.

Which shuttered Oak Lawn business would you bring back? Comment below, or join the conversation on the Oak Lawn Patch Facebook page.

This article originally appeared on the Oak Lawn Patch