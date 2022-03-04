PALOS, IL — You don’t know what you’ve got ‘til it’s gone, and part of that is watching your favorite stores, bars and restaurants close.

Palos Patch recently asked readers: If you could bring back one local business that closed in town (it doesn't matter how long ago), which would it be?

From COVID closures to blasts from the past, these are the local businesses in and around Palos that readers miss most.

Ben Franklin 100%. But only if [Franklin’s Public House] can stay too, because they’re fantastic

Purple Cow

Sabre Room

Hallmark

Cupid Candies

I almost forgot....Stripes and Solids pool hall that is now Xandos in Palos. Lots of good memories from there.

Zips ice cream shop on Roberts Rd, less than a block south of 99th, on the east side of the street, in that little chain mall. A close second would be Sunrise Doughnuts, where that burrito place is now next to Durbin's/Henry's in Palos Hills.

Mona Lisa, Southwest corner Route 83 and Harlem

Dunlaps

Dukes

Which shuttered Palos business would you bring back? Comment below, or join the conversation on the Palos Facebook page.

This article originally appeared on the Palos Patch