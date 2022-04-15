From a shuttered plant to Dickson's largest private employer. Tennsco celebrates 60 years.

A Tennsco employee at work. Dickson-based Tennsco is celebrating 60 years in business in 2022.

The basics of what Tennsco does hasn’t changed in the Dickson company’s six decades of existence.

Tennsco President Stuart Speyer said in a 2012 interview that production starts with steel and then, “We form it; we weld it; we paint it; we put it in a box…but the method of doing that has changed dramatically."

Tennsco, which is the largest private employer in Dickson County, makes steel shelving, cabinets, and lockers, shop equipment, library bookstacks, filing solutions, and more. The operation has grown from a single facility to nine manufacturing plants and distribution facilities spanning over 1.8 million square feet with 715 employees.

Tennsco sales staff in an early photo.

This year, Tennsco is celebrating its 60th anniversary.

“We are proud of our heritage, not only for all that we have accomplished as a leader in storage solutions but also because we have always manufactured in Tennessee, in the heart of America,” said Rachel Bradley, chief operating officer and third generation family member. “We believe the best way to build a quality product is to be in control of the entire process – from raw materials right on through to customer delivery.”

Pictured are, from right, Lester Speyer's wife, June, and their children Stuart, Robert and April.

How it started

Stuart’s father, Lester Speyer, started Tennsco. Lester had established and grown a successful manufacturing operation in Chicago after serving as a pilot during World War II. In a desire to expand, he searched for a manufacturing location where he could easily reach his private plane. He discovered the small, shuttered KF Kline plant located in Dickson in 1962. Tennsco, short for Tennessee-Steel-Company, started there with 10 employees on East Broad Street.

For a decade, Tennsco struggled to find its footing and Lester Speyer’s advisors recommended shutting down operations and cutting his losses, according to company officials.

Lester had confidence in himself, and his team and the company persevered.

Fast forward 60 years and Tennsco is now a leading U.S. manufacturer of steel storage products selling products across America, Canada, and Mexico, Tennsco officials said. The company provides storage solutions for a variety of markets including material handling, office, athletic, medical, automotive, electronics, and information technology.

Stuart Speyer is president of Tennsco, a Dickson-based office cabinet maker that employs 700 people. He said steel costs have gone up as much as 140 percent in the last two years.

‘Investing in ourselves and trying to find ways to improve’

Stuart Speyer came on board in 1980 to help oversee operations and grow the business. He focused his efforts on product design and process improvement through automation, streamlining manufacturing methods and plant expansions. He attributes much of the company’s success to its ability to competitively manufacture a broad array of industrial grade products. This comes from having a team of ‘innovative and tenacious employees,” officials said.

Among the issues Tennsco has navigated include the surging price of steel at various points for different reasons over the 20 years.

Tennsco's leaders, however, sought to gain ground on competition during the tough times.

"Even during those times we were investing in ourselves and trying to find ways to improve," said Speyer in the 2012 interview, "and when eventually the economy does turn around you're in a much better position than those who kind of let things slide, at least philosophically that's true."

Over the years, those investments have updated Tennsco's manufacturing methods, like introducing robots on the assembly line and streamlining multiple tasks into single operations.

The advancements in automation and technology raise the level of expertise required to work in manufacturing, Speyer noted. Knowledge in computer skills and robot programming are necessary to operate the new equipment.

Current Tennsco production processes. Dickson-based Tennsco is celebrating 60 years in business in 2022.

"It's still a fair amount of hands-on labor, but there's also a lot of smarts to know how to do this stuff," Speyer added. "So that's why more and more you have to have a technical background to get into manufacturing."

Speyer also attributed Tennsco's longevity to the company's acquisition of various product lines and new designs for products. Tennsco took over locker manufacturing from Andrew Wilson Co., and "that's done extremely well," Speyer said.

"They wanted to get out of it and we bought the tooling, which is usually dies and some equipment and some fixtures actually used to make it," Speyer recalled. "We brought that equipment in, set it up and started manufacturing it."

Estey made library book stacks before Tennsco took over that production as well. Tennsco donated shelving and book stacks to the Dickson and Nashville public libraries.

An early Tennsco brochure. Dickson-based Tennsco is celebrating 60 years in business in 2022.

Philanthropic belief

Tennsco is known in Dickson County for being a good corporate citizen. In addition to supporting numerous charitable causes, the company built and donated a community center for Dickson County that includes softball fields and tennis courts. Additionally, Tennsco donated the land and was the primary financial donor for a brand-new animal shelter for the local Humane Society and animal control.

"Certainly it was my dad's philosophy, and I think that's important to be good corporate citizens and good people in general," Speyer said.

