Shuttered Tiananmen museum left empty after Hong Kong police raid

Reuters

The Taliban say they have changed since their 1996-2001 rule, when they barred women from leaving home without a male relative and shuttered schools for girls, but they stirred scepticism when they said last week that they would open schools for high school-aged boys but not girls https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/some-afghan-girls-return-school-others-face-anxious-wait-2021-09-18. "In the case of schools (for female students), the Ministry of Education is working hard to provide the ground for the education of high school girls as soon as possible, work is under way on the procedure, and it is hoped that this will be done, God willing," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told reporters at a news conference in Kabul. Younger girls in primary schools have already resumed studies in segregated classes.