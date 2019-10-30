Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Insiders Have Been Selling

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK).

What Is Insider Selling?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.

Check out our latest analysis for Shutterstock

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Shutterstock

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Presiding Director, Thomas Evans, for US$101k worth of shares, at about US$40.29 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$38.83. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

We note that in the last year insiders divested 4092 shares for a total of US$163k. Shutterstock insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:SSTK Recent Insider Trading, October 30th 2019 More

I will like Shutterstock better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does Shutterstock Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Shutterstock insiders own 46% of the company, worth about US$632m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Shutterstock Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Shutterstock insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back at the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Shutterstock insiders selling. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.