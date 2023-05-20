After shutting its doors during the pandemic, employment center reopens in Maryvale

After closing during the pandemic for renovations, residents of west Phoenix once again have a dedicated Arizona@Work job center.

On Friday, Phoenix councilmembers joined Mayor Kate Gallego in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Arizona@Work West Job Center, located at 51st Avenue and Osborn Road, applauding efforts to get the center running once more.

“It's a facility that opened many years ago, but found it necessary to close in order to be renovated,” said Betty Guardado, councilmember for District 5, which covers Maryvale Village. "Now with a more functional building, top-level technology and a trained team, it is ready to offer the services that people need."

The 11,000-square-foot facility offers free services to folks seeking employment, training, or looking to take their careers to the next level. The building has five interview areas, a computer lab, training and meeting rooms.

“We have great services for individual populations, including veterans, because we want to be a leader of employment of veterans," Gallego said. "We have to invest in education and training in every part of our city. And this job center marks an exciting milestone as we move forward. It's also a place where we can launch our mobile efforts.

This is the fourth center operated by Arizona@Work — a statewide workforce development network — dedicated to the City of Phoenix, also serving residents in north, south and central Phoenix.

Bilingual services for a bilingual city

Guardado explained that the services offered at the center are completely bilingual, with bilingual staff available to help residents who are most comfortable speaking Spanish. This was done so deliberately given the location of the center in west Phoenix, where a huge concentration of Latinos live.

“Many times it happens that people stay in the same job because they don't have a guide on how to start looking for a new one… Now, this center will help make their lives easier, they will learn how to create their resume, get help for applying to a new job", Guardado said.

According to data from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate in Arizona was 3.4% in April 2023, the most recent data.

The all-time high unemployment rate for the state was 13.9% in April 2020, at the height of the pandemic.

For the City of Phoenix, the unemployment rate was at 2.9% as of March 2023.

“We are working to help alleviate the (unemployment) problem,” Guardado said. “One of my goals as a councilmember has been to make sure that we can get better jobs for the people in our community, that they have health insurance, with better benefits for them and their families, and I believe that centers like these come to help so that this happen," he said.

Arizona@Work has centers throughout the state and in Maricopa County, in cities like Mesa, Avondale and Tempe. For more information about services and locations, those interested can visit the Arizona@Work website.

Workshops for job seekers are also offered virtually. Check the events calendar to find out when the next workshop will be.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Employment center reopens in Maryvale