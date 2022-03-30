SHVO's $250 million Transamerica Pyramid renovation aims to woo workers back to the office

The acceleration of work-from-home arrangements during the pandemic hasn't deterred real estate developer Michael Shvo from placing a bet on downtown office and retail properties.

In his latest venture, the SHVO CEO is partnering with British architects Foster + Partners to give the Transamerica Pyramid in San Francisco's Financial District a $250 million renovation.

Built in 1972 by William Pereira, the 853-foot-tall building has become a hallmark of San Francisco's skyline. It was the tallest building in the city until the Salesforce Tower usurped that position in 2018.

Shvo told Yahoo Finance (video above) that when he bought the Transamerica Pyramid in 2020 for $650 million amid all the uncertainty stemming from the pandemic, he had one question in mind: “How do you take an icon and make it more iconic?”

The Transamerica Building in San Francisco, California. (Image courtesy of SHVO)

As the building turns 50, Shvo's upgrade includes a brand new skybar and lounge on the uppermost floor, a spa, fitness center, and other office and retail amenities. Foster + Partners, who designed Apple's headquarters in nearby Cupertino, will revitalize the interiors and open up the lobby revealing the triangular trusses that form the base of the building.

Additionally, the plans involve an additional $150 million renovation of 3 Transamerica and 2 Transamerica, located on Sansome Street, as well as an expansion of Redwood Park, an outdoor space that sits at the base of the tower.

The renovation comes after nearly a fifth of the city's office space remained vacant in 2021 and some corporations shrunk their real estate footprints as employees worked remotely.

However, Shvo is adamant that the unique offerings being installed will draw workers away from the kitchen tables and home offices they may have migrated to during the pandemic, embodying the idea that if you renovate it, they will come.

Design plans for the Redwood Park at the base of the Transamerica Pyramid in San Francisco, California. (SHVO.com)

“Post-COVID, making sure that these offerings at commercial buildings are as good – if not better – than your experience that you have a home is really what drives people back, because some people would prefer to work out of their kitchen or their living room,” Shvo said. “But at the end of the day, if you provide tenants an experience at their office environment that's better than what they have at home, you're giving employers another tool to bring people back into the office.”

Tenants moving into the quartz-clad pyramid include tech companies, law firms, and venture capital partners. A members-only club for the ultra-wealthy called CORE: will be a notable new entrant to the building — as well as the city — after signing a 20-year, 45,000-square-foot lease beginning in 2023. The only two other CORE: locations are in Milan and New York City.

According to Shvo, the investment has been going according to plan with 150,000 square feet already rented at triple-digit rates — "$100 a foot and higher."

"We've broken some of the records in the state as far as rent numbers because the uniqueness of this building is something that you can't replicate," he said.

Attracting elite tenants is a core part of Shvo's strategy, which allows the developer to command higher rents and clientele who are seeking grander spaces.

A model of the renovated lobby of the Transamerica Pyramid. (SHVO.com)

“We own multiple buildings in New York, multiple buildings in Chicago, San Francisco — we're seeing the return to the office, but we're seeing a much stronger return to the office when the office offering is a truly elevated offering when it's not just the typical office,” Shvo said. “I think the higher end of the office is getting tremendous amount of traction right now, both on the rental rates and people coming back to work. And, obviously, they go hand-in-hand.”

The renovations are set to be completed in a year when companies ostensibly will have solidified their return-to-the-office plans. Shvo stated that long-term remote work isn't a sustainable option for teams and that workers would return to city centers.

“Remember that pre-COVID, everybody wanted to be Yahoo, Google, Microsoft, right? 'Let's all sit together in one big space and collaborate,'” he said. “There is no way that two years later everybody thinks that they can collaborate through Zoom, through their living room or kitchen or little tiny box that they're working out of. People need to be together to create, and I do believe that there is a return to the office.”

