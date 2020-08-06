    Advertisement

    The Shyft Group: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

    NOVI, Mich. (AP) _ The Shyft Group, Inc. (SHYF) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $1.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

    The Novi, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 13 cents per share.

    The maker of chassis for fire trucks, RVs and other vehicles posted revenue of $124 million in the period.

    For the current quarter ending in October, The Shyft Group expects its per-share earnings to range from 36 cents to 42 cents.

    The company said it expects revenue in the range of $180 million to $200 million for the fiscal third quarter.

    The Shyft Group shares have climbed roughly 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 47% in the last 12 months.

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

