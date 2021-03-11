The Shyft Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NOVI, Mich. (AP) _ The Shyft Group, Inc. (SHYF) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $7.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Novi, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 27 cents per share.

The maker of chassis for fire trucks, RVs and other vehicles posted revenue of $171.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $32.8 million, or 91 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $676 million.

The Shyft Group expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.65 to $1.85 per share, with revenue in the range of $850 million to $900 million.

The Shyft Group shares have increased 21% since the beginning of the year. The stock has nearly tripled in the last 12 months.

