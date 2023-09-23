Shymhal, Pritzker hold first meeting

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and the first U.S. Special Representative for Economic Recovery in Ukraine Penny Pritzker had their first online meeting on Sept. 23 to discuss energy, demining, housing restoration, critical infrastructure, and the economy.

"I thanked USAID for their joint business support programs, which contribute to creating new jobs. We are collaborating with the World Bank on post-war recovery needs," Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.

Additionally, Shymyhal brought up the need to confiscate frozen Russian assets to aid Ukraine's post-war recovery costs.

According to the prime minister, expanding solidarity corridors and war risk insurance were also brought up during Shymyhal and Pritzker's meeting.

"We are making progress in reforms on the path to the EU and NATO, as well as in digitization. I specifically highlighted our veteran policy and the integration of military personnel into the country's socio-economic life," Shmyhal wrote.

U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Sept. 14 the creation of a U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery and that Pritzker would assume the role.

Pritzker, 64, is credited for her experience as an "accomplished public servant" and "transformative industry leader."

Beyond shaping donor priorities and strengthening Ukraine's public sector, Pritzker will need to mobilize the U.S. private sector to invest in Ukraine.

As special representative, she will be responsible for mobilizing foreign investment, supporting the re-opening of businesses shut down by Russia's war, and helping Ukraine grow its exports.

